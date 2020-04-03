BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Indians are Googling 'Fake NASA' Diwali Image in April after PM Modi's Friday Address

Twitter screengrab.

Twitter screengrab.

Diwali has come early this year and so has the NASA satellite (fake) image of India on the night of the festival.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
Share this:

"NASA has already released a Diwali photo of India at 9 PM on 5th April."

On Friday, PM Modi appealed to the country to put together a show of solidarity in India's fight against Coronavirus.

The PM asked the citizens to give him 9 minutes of their time at 9 pm on Sunday to end the "darkness" of COVID-19 by lighting candles or flashing torches, mobile phones from their doors or balconies. While doing so, he added to not venture out in the streets and maintain social distancing.

Soon after his address, social media was lit up with Diwali memes showing how Indians would "celebrate" the festival that has come early this year.

Of course, NASA's iconic (and obviously fake) satellite image of India celebrating Diwali every year resurfaced on the Internet.

If you are the lucky one, during Diwali every year, the same message of "NASA sharing visuals of India from space" starts circulating with an image. Every single year, without fail. That's definitely fake.

So Indians, staying loyal to their meme game, imagined how India would look like from space on the night of April 5.

In fact, there was a huge spike on Google as desis looked for NASA's Diwali image to perhaps forward as a joke to friends and family.

nasa google

nasa diwali

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,906

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,158

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,089

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,163

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres