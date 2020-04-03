Indians are Googling 'Fake NASA' Diwali Image in April after PM Modi's Friday Address

"NASA has already released a Diwali photo of India at 9 PM on 5th April."
On Friday, PM Modi appealed to the country to put together a show of solidarity in India's fight against Coronavirus.
The PM asked the citizens to give him 9 minutes of their time at 9 pm on Sunday to end the "darkness" of COVID-19 by lighting candles or flashing torches, mobile phones from their doors or balconies. While doing so, he added to not venture out in the streets and maintain social distancing.
Soon after his address, social media was lit up with Diwali memes showing how Indians would "celebrate" the festival that has come early this year.
Of course, NASA's iconic (and obviously fake) satellite image of India celebrating Diwali every year resurfaced on the Internet.
If you are the lucky one, during Diwali every year, the same message of "NASA sharing visuals of India from space" starts circulating with an image. Every single year, without fail. That's definitely fake.
So Indians, staying loyal to their meme game, imagined how India would look like from space on the night of April 5.
April 5 we will light torches, lamps, candles, mobile torch in our balcony & terrace at 9PM for 9 minutes. An hour later whatsapp messages will be circulated telling that the below is the picture of india taken by NASA or ISRO satellite.— Srinivas Jayaprakash 🇮🇳 (@CustosLegis_Jay) April 3, 2020
NASA has released the photo of April 5 in advance. pic.twitter.com/BLjh2ai2oP— Chirag Shah (@CurlingFreeKick) April 3, 2020
whatsapp forward on april 5th:— pri (@filmesthete) April 3, 2020
india from space today. clicked by nasa 😍😍
NASA will release images of India on 5th April
Image 1: India 8:59 pm
Image 2: India 9:00 pm with candle light pic.twitter.com/u9XgQT7Pno
NASA releases satellite images of India's last night and they are stunning
NASA has already posted photo of India at 9PM on 5th April #ModiVideoMessage #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/FdpasgZhxu— Arun MA (@maarunkumar) April 3, 2020
In fact, there was a huge spike on Google as desis looked for NASA's Diwali image to perhaps forward as a joke to friends and family.