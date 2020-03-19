Indians are Googling 'Janata Curfew' as PM Modi Announced Measures to Control Spread of COVID-19

New Delhi: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Coronavirus pandemic was midway through, “Janata curfew” started appearing in top Google searches in India. In his speech, Modi announced that there would be a nation-wide ‘Janata curfew’ from 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

"This Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, all countrymen have to follow the 'janata curfew'. In this period no one should come out of their homes or in their society or building," he said.

The curfew is to ensure that people stay inside their homes and avoid social contact as much as possible as health experts have been suggesting the same to control the community spread of the Coronavirus infection.

Google trends showed that Mizoram and Goa are searching the most for 'Janta Curfew'.

What is Janata Curfew?

On Sunday, there will be a restriction on the movement of people from 7 am to 9pm. Explaining the curfew, Modi said this would mean that people will impose the curfew on themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure that the curfew is observed effectively, Modi also suggested to at least call 10 people every day and inform them about the 'Janata curfew'.

Asking people to avoid all sorts of non-essential outings, he said that people must follow social distancing.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has spiked to 173, while four people have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, the government also announced to ban all international flights from March 22.