Indians are Googling 'List of Chinese Products' to Boycott amid Heightened Border Tensions in Ladakh

More and more Indians are searching on Google the list of Chinese products to ‘boycott’. This comes after tensions between India and China have heightened at the border in Ladakh.

“List of Chinese apps, List of Chinese apps in India, List of Chinese products used in India, Alternative to Chinese Products” were some of the terms that people looked on the search engine.

The ties between India and China have been tumultuous since the PLA claimed sovereignty over Indian territory in Ladakh. On Tuesday there were reports of deadly fighting between the armies of the two countries in Ladakh. At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in the confrontation. China is yet to reveal its casualties.

Earlier this month when tensions were rising on the border, Sonam Wangchuk whose work inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '3 Idiots', had said that Indians should boycott Chinese products. Later, #BoycottChina, #BoycottMadeinChina, #BoycottChineseApps and #BoycottTiktok began trending on social media.

In fact many people uninstalled the TikTok app from their phones in protest of what was happening on the border. There was an app also to delete the Chinese apps from phones.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has released a list of more than 500 ‘Made in China’ products to be boycotted after border tensions between India and China escalated on June 16.

Products on the list include toys, fabrics, textiles, apparel, everyday items, kitchen items, furniture, hardware, footwear, handbags, luggage, electronics, cosmetics and gift items, electronics, watches, gems and jewellery, stationery, paper, household items, health products, auto parts, etc.

As per the report, the Traders’ body took cognisance of business persons’ “strong criticism” of aggression along the Ladakh border, adding that “China’s attitude is against the interests of the country (India).”