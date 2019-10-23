Take the pledge to vote

Indians are Googling 'Procreate' After SRK's Appearance on Netflix Show With David Letterman

Shah Rukh Khan's witty remark about 'procreation' on Letterman's show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' triggered curiosity among Indians.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Indians are Googling 'Procreate' After SRK's Appearance on Netflix Show With David Letterman
Screenshot from Netflix video on YouTube.

In a country of 133 crore Indians (and counting), desis are busy googling the meaning of "procreate" after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated appearance on David Letterman's popular Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The web television talk show, which has already seen the likes of Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Malala Yousafzai, Lewis Hamilton taking the hot seat, will now host its first-ever Indian celebrity and who better to chat up with Letterman than SRK himself, right?

As soon as the trailer from the episode, that is set to release on October 25, hit the Internet, fans back home were pumped to see SRK on the Letterman show, including SRK.

As obvious as it may sound, Shah Rukh Khan was at his humourous best, often using self-deprecatory humour and matching Letterman's charm and charisma in the 110-second long trailer.

In the now-viral clip, when Letterman asked SRK about his popularity and the pressure of being a favourite of 3.5 billion people, the Indian star promptly responded, “We procreate a lot.”

While excitement around SRK sitting down and chilling with David Letterman is real, many back home were simply stuck on one word that they didn't know the meaning of.

Yes, SRK, with his witty "procreate" remark, triggered a ton of google searches in India. What does it mean? They wanted to know.

Procreate = reproduce.

procreate

Another interesting google search that showed up in queries was simply: Who is David Letterman?

After SRK's interview glimpse went viral all over, several Indians were busy wrapping their heads around the "deal" that is David Letterman.

"Who is David Letterman" became one of the top-searched questions in India on Tuesday and Wednesday.

letterman

In case you are one of the many (or few) who is unaware of David Letterman's illustrious legacy, after legendary Johnny Carson hung up his boots as a talk show host, it was Letterman who filled in the void and ruled the American television for 33 years, making him the longest-serving talk show host in US history. With Late Night with David Letterman and Late Show with David Letterman, Letterman hosted over 6000 episodes.

Such was his stature that popular television talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien, in a fitting tribute, asked his show audience to simply switch the channel and tune in to David Letterman's final episode that aired in 2015.

“If you have liked any silly or stupid thing that I’ve done on television over 22 years, you must know it probably never would have happened if it weren’t for Dave. At one of the lowest points of my life, when I was a 30-year-old national punchline, Dave, for reasons I still don’t really understand, completely rescued me,” Conan said in his monologue, crediting Letterman for saving his late-night career after his 1994 appearance on Conan's then tanking show.

So, yes, David Letterman is the thing in television talk show industry.

You can catch the trailer here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
