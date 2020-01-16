Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Indians Are Googling If India and China Actually Share a Border After Trump's Comment

On Google, search terms such as "india china border" and "china border" spiked late at night, indicating heavy search interest in the terms.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 16, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indians Are Googling If India and China Actually Share a Border After Trump's Comment
Image for representation.

Late on Wednesday evening, news broke of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump when he allegedly told Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, "It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.”

The news comes from a new book written by two journalists from the The Washington Post. According to the book, “Modi’s eyes bulged out in surprise” after Trump's comment.

“Modi’s expression gradually shifted, from shock and concern to resignation,” it says. An aide of Trump concluded that Modi likely “left that meeting and said, ‘This is not a serious man. I cannot count on this man as a partner.’”, the book added.

As this news started making the rounds, Indians took to Google to settle their qualms to make sure whether India and China actually shared a border.

On Google, search terms such as "india china border" and "china border" spiked late at night, indicating heavy search interest in the terms.

Untitled design (13)

To further re-confirm their doubts, Indians also searched for the name of the border, the length and exactly where it meets with India.

Untitled design (14)

The authors of the book quote a White House official who says that at times, Trump is “dangerously uninformed”.

Last year, there was an uproar in India after Trump said that Modi had sought his mediation to resolve the Kashmir issue during their meeting along the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka in Japan.

Within an hour, the Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement without actually calling Trump a liar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram