The festive season is here, and brands around the country are amping up their marketing game in order to lure in maximum customers. Take for instance, Google Pay or Tez. Anyone who uses the digital wallet platform received a message from the app claiming that there were Diwali stamps up for grabs.

But what are these Diwali stamps? Basically, Google Pay is offering Rs. 251 to anyone who manages to grab all five stamps, which include a diya, jhumka, flower, rangoli and lantern. You can get the stamps by scanning festive items or by transferring money more than Rs 33. Naturally, the mere prospect of getting one's hands on an extra 250 bucks got everyone excited and people scurried to secure as many stamps as possible. To be honest, we tried it out too.

But here's the thing. No matter how much you try, the rangoli and flower stamps are rarer than a hen's tooth! Very soon, the words "flower" and "rangoli" began trending on social media, with thousands tweeting that they just needed these two stamps to win the money and were unable to do so. In fact, some went so far as to claim that this was a scam by the app itself.

if anyone has extra flower or rangoli diwali stamps on google pay tell me LOL — mahikarp (@mahupatrafast) October 23, 2019

Most of the people are not getting flower/rangoli, this seems like a scam — Yash Shah (@Yashiauuu) October 23, 2019

Dare to reply to this tweet, I'll show you. How you are making us fool by scanning the same image and showing Diya, Jhumka, and Lantern Only.There are no stamps for flowers and Rangoli.#StampsWaliDiwali #GooglePay https://t.co/ijRqwPbO3R — Akshay Makadiya (@axymak) October 23, 2019

@GooglePayIndia I have never wanted a Rangoli and Flower so much before this!!! Why do you do this pic.twitter.com/vqPIdvX9BD — Anshita Verma (@anshi_rkv) October 23, 2019

Tl right now." I’m looking for Flower, Rangoli stamps, do you have them with you? " pic.twitter.com/lCGJl30fRG — Joy (@cursed_katana) October 23, 2019

Is there a @GooglePayIndia flower/rangoli stamp even. Fyi the Google pay Diwali promotion is fun and reminds me of all the Pepsi bottles I bought to collect those tokens or whatever (yes I'm five years old) — Shringa Murali (@ShringaM) October 23, 2019

She : It's not working anymore between us.He : Anything I can do ?She : Nothing left yaar...He : I'll send you flower wala Diwali stamp on Google Pay She : Ok, last chance...Jaldi bhej flower !!! — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) October 23, 2019

I think Google Pay Diwali Promotions are just a scam. I think no won Flower or Rangoli stamps. Better to avoid these kinds of promotions. @GooglePay @GooglePayIndia ... pic.twitter.com/oj7CkgogaC — Mohammed Anzil (@anzilone) October 20, 2019

If you've been cribbing about not getting a flower or rangoli diwali stamp, know that you're not alone.

