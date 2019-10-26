Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
‘How to Get Rangoli or Flower’: Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Diwali Stamps

Google Pay is offering Rs. 251 to anyone who manages to grab all five stamps, which include a diya, jhumka, flower, rangoli and lantern.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
'How to Get Rangoli or Flower': Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay's Diwali Stamps
Google Pay is offering Rs. 251 to anyone who manages to grab all five stamps, which include a diya, jhumka, flower, rangoli and lantern.

The festive season is here, and brands around the country are amping up their marketing game in order to lure in maximum customers. Take for instance, Google Pay or Tez. Anyone who uses the digital wallet platform received a message from the app claiming that there were Diwali stamps up for grabs.

But what are these Diwali stamps? Basically, Google Pay is offering Rs. 251 to anyone who manages to grab all five stamps, which include a diya, jhumka, flower, rangoli and lantern. You can get the stamps by scanning festive items or by transferring money more than Rs 33. Naturally, the mere prospect of getting one's hands on an extra 250 bucks got everyone excited and people scurried to secure as many stamps as possible. To be honest, we tried it out too.

But here's the thing. No matter how much you try, the rangoli and flower stamps are rarer than a hen's tooth! Very soon, the words "flower" and "rangoli" began trending on social media, with thousands tweeting that they just needed these two stamps to win the money and were unable to do so. In fact, some went so far as to claim that this was a scam by the app itself.

If you've been cribbing about not getting a flower or rangoli diwali stamp, know that you're not alone.

