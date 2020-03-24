Indians Are Hunting Down Chinese Food Vlogs and Leaving Racist Comments on Them

Let's face it - Indians are racist.

Indians have always used hate and discrimination as tools to show their superiority over one another. And often over people across the borders.

If you grew up in India, you would know how common the word 'chinki' is and how often it is used to discriminate against people who live in the North-East.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 16,000 lives worldwide, Indians seem to have stepped up their game, to the vilest of extents.

The virus, which originated from a seafood market in Wuhan in China, has led to widespread racism after it became public knowledge.

In Delhi, a girl from the north-east was spat on as the man yelled 'Corona.'





A Manipuri girl at Vijay Nagar, Delhi was spat on by an middle aged man and shouted at “Corona” before fleeing on his white scooty.#Racism #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/H2fgR0yzzt

— Akhu Chingangbam (@Akhucha) March 22, 2020

Unfortunately, this is not the only example from India.

And its also not just limited to India. Indians, now stuck in lockdown, went one step above and beyond to make sure they are racist to the maximum level - they hunted down Chinese food bloggers on the Internet and left the worst possible comments, in mostly their own languages.

On TikTok, an app which already has a reputation for its no-checks policy, the comments weren't cut short of civility. People didn't mince words, slurs, or cuss words.

Here are some examples we found from one such video.

Then, there were these comments on one where the woman appeared to be eating a vegetarian dish.

And yet, another.

It wasn't just TikTok. We even found some comments on YouTube. On YouTube, where your username is most often linked to an email ID, the comments aimed at being a little more 'sophisticated'.

As sophisticated as you can be while blatantly being racist, I mean. The comments below are from just one single video. And we found several more.

In appears that in the end, India has managed to be better than America in one aspect, being racist. Congratulations India, you just outdid Trump.