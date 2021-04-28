Indians are 'Koo'ing in Desi Languages: Bengaluru-based Social App Gains 5.5 Million Users in a Year

Bengaluru: An alumni of NIIT Surathkal and a Bengaluru resident with roots in Mandya, Aprameya Radhakrishna was successfully running Taxi for Sure before he sold it to Ola for $200 million in 2015 and became an angel investor. The break gave him time to relax, get in shape and start thinking. He remembered his days at Taxi for Sure where drivers with smartphones were more inclined towards social media that was in their mother tongue. The insight pushed him to contemplate and ultimately led him to join hands with Mayank Bidawatka, whom he knew from Red Bus with the aim of creating a new gen microblogging solution especially for Indians. In March 2020, ‘Koo’ was born.

‘Appu’, as Mayank refers to Aprameya, had initially thought of starting Koo in just Kannada. “Initially, we started with Vokal which is basically a regional language Q & A platform. People would comment there saying it would be nice if they can express their feelings in their own language. These observations helped us shape Koo, a social media platform designed to give users an immersive language experience,” says Mayank.

The timing of Koo’s launch coincided with the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. The makers feel that the lockdown may have helped the company gain more users. Isolated or quarantining at home, many new users who turned to Koo to help them stay in touch withe the restof the world. And the founders feel that the app’s use of native languages allowed for a more personalised social media experience for users.

“The random yellow bird of Koo is chirping its way into different languages. We have a target of reaching 25 languages by the end of the year,” says Mayank, though he believes the company will get there earlier than planned.

As of now, Hindi has largest number of users on the app while Kannada is the third most used language. People are happily expressing their thoughts and feelings on the site, Mayank says, adding that Koo was perhaps the only microblogging site with almost no hate circulation.

“That’s because, the initial users set a certain tone to it. They used the space to spread word on art, positivity and it became a matter of cultural celebration in one’s own language. And that trend has continued. Hence we hardly have one or two staff in every language to check for block and report option and they aren’t getting them majorly as well”, observes Aprameya Radhakrishna.

With a strength of around 70 employees working out of their own homes, the company is already attracting huge investments. Several celebrities and politicians are effectively using the platform to reach to specific groups.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here