Indians are Less Happy Than They Were a Year Ago with Odisha and Uttarakhand at Bottom

The pandemic may have you feeling all kinds of low, but you're not the only one.

India's recently released India Happiness Report finds that Indians are sadder than ever before.

In March, a global survey of the World Happiness report found that India dropped 15 points in the index ranking of global countries. A graph in the report also showed that India's 'happiness' has been declining since the year 2013. India was also among the five countries that experienced the highest decline since 2005-2008 in the index.

The new India-specific report finds that Mizoram has been ranked the happiest state, followed by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Punjab. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh also made it to the top 10 happiest states in India. Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand ranked at the bottom.

The report, released by Professor Rajesh K Pillania, ranks all 36 states and Union Territories on the basis of their happiness quotient.

The survey was conducted based on six components of happiness, namely work; relationships; health; philanthropy; religious, spiritual orientation; impact of COVID-19. It covered 16,950 people across all 36 states and Union Territories of India during March-July, reports Money Control.

As per the study, the correlation between gender and happiness is not significant, whereas marital status, age group, education, and income levels are positively related to happiness. The survey showed that married people are happier than unmarried people.

The report also found that in the future Happiness Ranking Report, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Gujarat are likely to top the ranking index.

India is also experiencing coronavirus fatigue - which may disappear when the virus is eradicated.

As the Covid-19 count tally of India's cases go up, people are over exhausted from an increase in workload, both in their places of work and at home.

In India, the lockdown has lasted for over three months. When the pandemic first began, everyone would tune in to the news for daily updates on Covid-19. They would stay hooked to social media platforms so as to not miss out any important updates. With time, a feeling of monotony set in.

India's plummeting GDP, the rising number of Covid-19 cases and a generation of people looking at unemployment only adds to the already existing mental health crisis, which can only get worse at present.