Indians are Looking for Property Agents in J&K after Govt Scraped Article 370

On Monday, the Narendra Modi government announced its landmark decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In short, J&K is no longer a state nut a union territory with a legislature. To summarise, "special status" essentially meant that those living in J&K were governed under a separate set of laws as compared to other Indians including matters related to fundamental rights, property rights, legislation and so on.

Revoking Article 370 means that Jammu and Kashmir will no longer have a separate flag. It also means that Indians, from around the country, will have the liberty to buy property in J&K and settle there - a privilege that had been denied to them earlier. Turns out, out of all the aspects, it is this which has grabbed eyeballs.

Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government's decision, Indians have been inquiring about property dealers and rates of property or land in Kashmir, never mind the fact that there is obviously more to this particular clause than meets the eye. We came across several tweets where Indians were asking for recommendations and suggestions with regards to property in Kashmir. While some were simply being petty or sarcastic, some seemed genuine.

Check out some of the tweets here:

What are the property rates in #Kashmir ? @Housing — The Sanhok Guy (@sanhokguy) August 5, 2019

Someone please provide me property dealer numbers in jammu and Kashmir. 😊😅#370Scrapped — S☆ (@WickedFeline_) August 5, 2019

Thank god i m rich enough to buy a good property in Kashmir. I always thought that my father's money is worthless since we can't take the property at our dream destination. But no more regrets now. — RAHUL TYAGI 🇮🇳🔱 (@rahulastic) August 5, 2019

Now we can buy land and property in Kashmir. I can buy a house, set up an industry, open an office. In all logic this is the GREATEST economic boost to Kashmir. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) August 5, 2019

Now we can buy land and property in Kashmir. I can buy a house, set up an industry, open an office. In all logic this is the GREATEST economic boost to Kashmir. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) August 5, 2019

Please confirm any good property dealer in Kashmir ,Srinagar .#Article370 — Sachin sharma (@sods81) August 5, 2019

Let's hope their handling of Kashmir is better than their handling of the economy and that I can buy property in Kashmir one day soon as an Indian citizen like anywhere else in the country. — Professional Pessimist 🙂 (@rupasubramanya) August 4, 2019

However, there were of course a few who wouldn't miss a single opportunity to poke fun, no matter how grave the situation:

Finally, Me and my Bois going to buy Properties in Kashmir.#Article370 pic.twitter.com/OBXXtNwyu1 — Rudraksh Borana (@rudrakshborana) August 5, 2019

Rich ppl are the way to buy properties in kashmir #KashmirParFinalFight#Article370 pic.twitter.com/0RT1HE3B9Q — Indian Bhau (@BhauIndian) August 5, 2019

In fact, fake news has flooded social media too. Forwarded WhatsApp messages about booking land in Kashmir are rampant. Before you get carried away, pause and get your facts right.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.