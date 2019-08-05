Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Indians are Looking for Property Agents in J&K after Govt Scraped Article 370

Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government's decision, Indians have been enquiring about property dealers and rates of property or land in Kashmir.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indians are Looking for Property Agents in J&K after Govt Scraped Article 370
Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government's decision, Indians have been enquiring about property dealers and rates of property or land in Kashmir.
Loading...

On Monday, the Narendra Modi government announced its landmark decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In short, J&K is no longer a state nut a union territory with a legislature. To summarise, "special status" essentially meant that those living in J&K were governed under a separate set of laws as compared to other Indians including matters related to fundamental rights, property rights, legislation and so on.

Revoking Article 370 means that Jammu and Kashmir will no longer have a separate flag. It also means that Indians, from around the country, will have the liberty to buy property in J&K and settle there - a privilege that had been denied to them earlier. Turns out, out of all the aspects, it is this which has grabbed eyeballs.

Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government's decision, Indians have been inquiring about property dealers and rates of property or land in Kashmir, never mind the fact that there is obviously more to this particular clause than meets the eye. We came across several tweets where Indians were asking for recommendations and suggestions with regards to property in Kashmir. While some were simply being petty or sarcastic, some seemed genuine.

Check out some of the tweets here:

However, there were of course a few who wouldn't miss a single opportunity to poke fun, no matter how grave the situation:

In fact, fake news has flooded social media too. Forwarded WhatsApp messages about booking land in Kashmir are rampant. Before you get carried away, pause and get your facts right.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram