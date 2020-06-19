Indians are Looking up Origin of Noodles after Union Minister's Call for Ban on Chinese Food

The violence at the India-China border that resulted in the death of twenty Indian Army personnel in Ladakh has been met lwith cries of boycotting products made in China.

From using Winnie the Pooh to taunt Xi Jinping, to googling a list of Chinese products to boycott to actually dropping nasty reviews on Chinese apps, a lot has unfolded in the past few days.

Adding fuel to the fire was Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who on Thursday, kicked up a major social media storm after he called for a ban on Chinese food.

Also Read: 'Save Gobi Manchurian': Twitter Trolls Union Minister for Demanding Ban on Chinese Food

Many pointed out that though the food was Chinese in cuisine, the people making it or running the restaurants that sell it were Indian. Critics pointed out that by banning restaurants that sell Chinese food, the minister would only be taking away the employment from Indians at a time when the economy is already stressed.

Also Read: Angry With China, Confused BJP Workers in Asansol Took Out a Rally to Burn Kim Jong's Effigy

His comments also triggered a spike in Google searches. Curious to know if what they were consuming indeed had Chinese roots, many Indians Googled the origin of noodles and Manchurian.

In fact, typing "gobi manchurian" on the search engine threw back a bunch of results with Ramdas Athawale topping that list. This was followed up by "noodle origin", "manchurian origin". Those who weren't outraged by his comments, were simply tempted to cook manchurian at home, as the trends suggested.

Source: Google Trends

Also Read: Who Moved My Gobi Manchurian? The Dilemma of Patriotic Foodies During India-China Tensions

So are noodles Chinese?

Maybe. Maybe not. A staple food in many countries, the earliest record of noodles appeared in a book written during China's East Han Dynasty, National Geographic noted.

However, in 2005, a 4,000-year-old bowl of noddles was unearthed at Lajia archaeological site in China, the report further added.

But there are several theories that suggest the noodles may have its roots in the Middle East while the Italians are mostly credited to popularizing the dish across Europe and the world.

As researchers ascertain whether noodles were Chinese or not, you can in the meanwhile chant Athawale's "Go Corona Go" anthem to perhaps put a ban on the deadly virus.