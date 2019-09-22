Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Indians Are Now Changing Their Profile Pictures to the 'Howdy Modi' Logo on Twitter

A bunch of Indians on Twitter have decided to change their display pictures to that of the 'Howdy Modi' logo.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Indians Are Now Changing Their Profile Pictures to the 'Howdy Modi' Logo on Twitter
A bunch of Indians on Twitter have decided to change their display pictures to that of the 'Howdy Modi' logo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Houston, Texas on Saturday in order to kick start a visit to the United States. On Sunday, PM Modi is expected to address over 50,000 Indian Americans at the NRG Stadium in Houston in the most awaited global event of the year, 'Howdy Modi'.

US President Donald Trump is also expected to be present at the event, in a show of support and in order to strengthen strategic relations between the two nations. It is expected that he may deliver a thirty minute long speech at the event. On Saturday, PM Modi met with the Sikh delegation and also CEO of the oil sectors ahead of the event.

In order to express their exhilaration, a bunch of Indians on Twitter have decided to change their display pictures to that of the 'Howdy Modi' logo. The red and white logo, which has been made popular by Texas Indian Forum (the organisers of the event), has gone viral. We aren't kidding! Take a look:

EFDmij5VAAA-yyM

Or this:

EFDmiPsUEAAfAJj

 

Or even this:

3

By now, we've come across at least fifty profiles where the DPs have been changed. One may ask, "why the hype for this event?" or "how is this different from the other foreign events Modi has been a part of in the past?"

Well, for one, this is the first time Trump will be addressing so many Indian Americans in the same place; moreover, this is the largest event ever to be held for a foreign leader in the United States, apart from the Pope.

