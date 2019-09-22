Indians Are Now Changing Their Profile Pictures to the 'Howdy Modi' Logo on Twitter
A bunch of Indians on Twitter have decided to change their display pictures to that of the 'Howdy Modi' logo.
A bunch of Indians on Twitter have decided to change their display pictures to that of the 'Howdy Modi' logo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Houston, Texas on Saturday in order to kick start a visit to the United States. On Sunday, PM Modi is expected to address over 50,000 Indian Americans at the NRG Stadium in Houston in the most awaited global event of the year, 'Howdy Modi'.
US President Donald Trump is also expected to be present at the event, in a show of support and in order to strengthen strategic relations between the two nations. It is expected that he may deliver a thirty minute long speech at the event. On Saturday, PM Modi met with the Sikh delegation and also CEO of the oil sectors ahead of the event.
In order to express their exhilaration, a bunch of Indians on Twitter have decided to change their display pictures to that of the 'Howdy Modi' logo. The red and white logo, which has been made popular by Texas Indian Forum (the organisers of the event), has gone viral. We aren't kidding! Take a look:
Or this:
Or even this:
By now, we've come across at least fifty profiles where the DPs have been changed. One may ask, "why the hype for this event?" or "how is this different from the other foreign events Modi has been a part of in the past?"
Well, for one, this is the first time Trump will be addressing so many Indian Americans in the same place; moreover, this is the largest event ever to be held for a foreign leader in the United States, apart from the Pope.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes