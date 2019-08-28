Indians Are Now Googling Actor Feroz Khan after the Renaming of Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

On Tuesday, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced that the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla stadium is to be renamed "Arun Jaitley Stadium" in memory of the former finance minister who passed away on Saturday. However, the name of the Feroz Shah Kotla ground remains unchanged. The DDCA announced the decision to rename the stadium in a tweet:

A clarification from the DDCA president: The stadium has been named as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla. — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) August 27, 2019

Rajat Sharma, president of the DDCA, wrote in a tweet, "In a fitting tribute to its former President #ArunJaitley , Delhi and District Cricket Association has decided to name Ferozeshah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium."

In a fitting tribute to its former President #ArunJaitley , Delhi and District Cricket Association has decided to name Ferozeshah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The stadium will be named Arun Jaitley stadium, the name of the ground will remain as Ferozeshah Kotla ground. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 27, 2019

Soon after the announcement, several people began Googling the history of the ground and the stadium as is very natural. However, what was really amusing is how a large number of people also Googled veteran actor Feroz Khan after the announcement. Khan, a prominent actor of the 70s and 80s, passed away in 2009. Yet, it turns out, a fair number of people seemed to think that the stadium had been named after him in the first place.

But that's not really the case. In case you're unaware of the history of the ground, we've got you covered. Feroz Shah Kotla was a fortress which adorned the city of Firozabad, built by Firoz Shah Tughlaq, brother of Mohammed Bin Tughlaq.

In case you don't believe us, here are a few screenshots for your reference. When we checked Google trends, we found that "Feroz Khan" was one of the top related queries.

Clicking on that particular search revealed this:

As per Google trends, most of the people looking up Feroz Khan were from Chandigarh, with Uttar Pradesh at a close second. But hey, now you know the truth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.