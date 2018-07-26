English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indians are Recreating The #KikiChallenge in The Most Desi Way: No Jumping Out of Car
Desi janta is trying #KikiChallenge and it is the best thing ever!
Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter. Meme by All India Bakchod.
Loading...
Indians do not like lagging behind when it comes to the meme race. So when the other side of the world came up with #InMyFeelings challenge (or Kiki/Keke challenge), the janta in our country was ready to give it a desi touch.
For the uninitiated, "In My Feelings," a song from Canadian rapper Drake's latest album Scorpion, became Internet's favourite. A dance trend known as the #InMyFeelings (or #KekeChallenge) challenge began soon after.
The challenge was originally kicked off by comedian @theshiggyshow on his Instagram account, who showed off his dancing skills and inspired netizens to follow his footsteps, quite literally.
But the trend really picked up when people started leaping out of moving vehicles to complete the challenge. Needless to say, there were casualties.
Closer home, people are keeping up with the trend by reimagining the challenge in India. Thankfully, no broken bones have been reported here as yet.
Here's a few of them:
Television actress Nia Sharma too showed off her skills.
Our neighbours weren't too far behind.
Bonus clip.
Challenge level = Will Smith.
Also Watch
For the uninitiated, "In My Feelings," a song from Canadian rapper Drake's latest album Scorpion, became Internet's favourite. A dance trend known as the #InMyFeelings (or #KekeChallenge) challenge began soon after.
The challenge was originally kicked off by comedian @theshiggyshow on his Instagram account, who showed off his dancing skills and inspired netizens to follow his footsteps, quite literally.
But the trend really picked up when people started leaping out of moving vehicles to complete the challenge. Needless to say, there were casualties.
i almost died #Kekechallenge #KIKIDOYOULOVEME pic.twitter.com/ZkEExvN9ep — Barbara Kopylova (@baabsxx) July 15, 2018
Closer home, people are keeping up with the trend by reimagining the challenge in India. Thankfully, no broken bones have been reported here as yet.
Here's a few of them:
Pic1: How Foreigners do #kikichallenge
Pic 2 : How Indians do #kikichallenge pic.twitter.com/oxmlCKpPpw
— Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) July 25, 2018
Kiki, why are you throwing garbage on the road
A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on
Television actress Nia Sharma too showed off her skills.
Our neighbours weren't too far behind.
His "do you love me" move 😂😂 🇵🇰 🔥🔥 . . #pathan #khan #pakistanwalay #kikichallenge #kekechallenge
A post shared by P a k i s t a n W a l a y🔥ℹ (@pakistan.walay) on
Bonus clip.
Challenge level = Will Smith.
Also Watch
-
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- France's Benjamin Pavard Wins World Cup Goal of the Tournament
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
- ICW 2018: Aditi Looks Ethereal as She Turns Showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani; See Pics
- When Rani Mukerji Promised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan They'd Be 'Friends Forever'; Watch Video
- Now Modify Your Mahindra Thar SUV into a ‘Black Hawk’ for Rs 4.99 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...