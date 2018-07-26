GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
60Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
35Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
118Seats
Others

OTH

Others
50Seats
 referesh button
»
2-min read

Indians are Recreating The #KikiChallenge in The Most Desi Way: No Jumping Out of Car

Desi janta is trying #KikiChallenge and it is the best thing ever!

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 26, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indians are Recreating The #KikiChallenge in The Most Desi Way: No Jumping Out of Car
Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter. Meme by All India Bakchod.
Loading...
Indians do not like lagging behind when it comes to the meme race. So when the other side of the world came up with #InMyFeelings challenge (or Kiki/Keke challenge), the janta in our country was ready to give it a desi touch.

For the uninitiated, "In My Feelings," a song from Canadian rapper Drake's latest album Scorpion, became Internet's favourite. A dance trend known as the #InMyFeelings (or #KekeChallenge) challenge began soon after.

The challenge was originally kicked off by comedian @theshiggyshow on his Instagram account, who showed off his dancing skills and inspired netizens to follow his footsteps, quite literally.




#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings


A post shared by Shoker (@theshiggyshow) on



But the trend really picked up when people started leaping out of moving vehicles to complete the challenge. Needless to say, there were casualties.



Closer home, people are keeping up with the trend by reimagining the challenge in India. Thankfully, no broken bones have been reported here as yet.

Here's a few of them:






Kiki, wear helmet at the back also


A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on


















Kiki, bahar aa


A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on










Kiki, why are you throwing garbage on the road

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on




Television actress Nia Sharma too showed off her skills.


Our neighbours weren't too far behind.






Bonus clip.

Challenge level = Will Smith.


Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...