Indians are Searching for 'Corona Beer Virus' Instead of Coronavirus After Outbreak

As news of the Coronavirus outbreak started making headlines in global news platforms, people started looking up the virus.

Expected search results spiked, on 'What the virus is,' 'How it spreads,' 'Symptoms' and 'How it can be cured,' - the last one not having an answer yet.

Even though The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that it is "too early" to declare the disease as a global health emergency, panic about the virus which originated in Wuhan, China spread, more and more people tried searching for what it was, as the virus resulted in 80 deaths and nearly 2,000 confirmed cases,

In India, a suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation. The state’s health minister Raghu Sharma said a doctor who returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China was kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital on suspicion of being affected by coronavirus.

However, people searching for the Coronavirus seem to have gotten confused by the name, associating it with the popular beer, also called 'Corona.'

And, no, 'Coronavirus' isn't even loosely related to the beer. It's not caused by the beer, for certain.

Google Search Results showed how India had a huge spike in numbers with people searching for 'Corona beer virus,' instead of 'coronavirus.'

Other than India, Australia, Canada and America also searched for the same query.

India has also stepped up its vigil on borders. Over 29,700 passengers from 137 flights were screened for novel coronavirus infection at seven identified airports in the country till Sunday but no positive case was detected, the Union Health Ministry said.

