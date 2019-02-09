LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base

Desi Twitter is digging up and reliving scenes they deem iconic by using the viral 'separate fan base' meme.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Image credits: Viacom 18 Motion Pictures | News18
Remember when Mahendra Singh Dhoni launched a whacking six to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped Team India lift the World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011? Of course, you do.

Or when Faizal Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) put forth a "special" request to Mohsina (Huma Qureshi) in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur?

Twitter users from India are digging up and reliving such scenes and much more they think deserve separate fan base, thus giving birth to a bunch of wholesome content on the microblogging site.

Started in January, the trend doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

Take a look:









































Of course, the meme wasn't just limited to Bollywood.













Kolkata Knight Riders aka KKR, an Indian Premier League franchise, also joined the fun and shared a video of its owner Shah Rukh Khan greeting the Kolkata crowd and thanking them for extending their support to the IPL team.



