Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
Desi Twitter is digging up and reliving scenes they deem iconic by using the viral 'separate fan base' meme.
Image credits: Viacom 18 Motion Pictures | News18
Or when Faizal Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) put forth a "special" request to Mohsina (Huma Qureshi) in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur?
Twitter users from India are digging up and reliving such scenes and much more they think deserve separate fan base, thus giving birth to a bunch of wholesome content on the microblogging site.
Started in January, the trend doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.
Take a look:
This statement has a separate fan base. pic.twitter.com/eaRwas10PS— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 6, 2019
This scene has a separate fan base. pic.twitter.com/MzUwpGBa5I— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 7, 2019
NO.. this pic dosen't have a Seperate fan base because we ALL are fan of this pic.. pic.twitter.com/BDZ9SLDkIp— भाईसाहब (@Bhai_saheb) February 6, 2019
This video has a separate fan base 😍 pic.twitter.com/iWBE8yfuJY— Ritesh (@Sachislife) February 7, 2019
These Legends have separate fan base. 😍 pic.twitter.com/BhOfDCC6tc— Farhan Nitrate (@FarhanNitrate5) February 9, 2019
This Shot has a Seperate and Biggest Fan Base. pic.twitter.com/Tso3Q5IN5W— Apna Time Ayega (@thecricgeekk) January 25, 2019
This video is going to have a separate fanbase 😂 pic.twitter.com/LWgN5yM7ib— Vivekk | विवेक | বিবেক | விவேக் (@Oyevivekk) February 9, 2019
That Six from Dhoni has a seperate fan base. pic.twitter.com/Bnd0LbK4iX— ياسمين بشير (@Gracious_Gal) February 8, 2019
This video has a seperate fan base pic.twitter.com/Qei0Rt4wLf— Freak (@strangerrr_18) January 30, 2019
This music has a seperate fan base Thank you @arrahman pic.twitter.com/NhQKcQkrms— Guru official ™ (@GuruLeaks) February 3, 2019
#FridayMood— Sai Rajesh (@sairazesh) February 8, 2019
This dance has separate fan base pic.twitter.com/h5WQZ5QTt4
This picture has a separate fanbase.#rohitsharma #INDvNZ #NZvInd @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/44n4xTZ73O— ♀️ (@vaishali_45) February 8, 2019
You may be a fan of anyone...— MüNEEr ® (@Muneer_Tweets) January 23, 2019
But this particular shave has a seperate fan base...
😎😎😎😎😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/TbObThVyl9
Of course, the meme wasn't just limited to Bollywood.
This movie deserves "Seperate Fan Base Tweet" pic.twitter.com/YdNbnTysz6— Snehith Y.B. (@iam_snehith) January 26, 2019
This video has a seperate fan base. pic.twitter.com/o7PKBXQE9I— Naresh Parameswaran ♂️ (@cliched_moi) February 7, 2019
His comedy timing in this movie has a seperate fan base...😎 @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/6gpjkA7guh— Mahesh Babu Fan (@IamMaheshFan) January 24, 2019
This Entry Has Seperate Fan Base...... pic.twitter.com/wojUrtriCY— Tyler Durden (@TylerDurden_100) January 22, 2019
Kolkata Knight Riders aka KKR, an Indian Premier League franchise, also joined the fun and shared a video of its owner Shah Rukh Khan greeting the Kolkata crowd and thanking them for extending their support to the IPL team.
