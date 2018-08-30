GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Indians are Solving Love vs Arranged Marriage Debate and More With These Desi Venn Diagrams

Everyone wants to be a part of this viral meme fest.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 2:48 PM IST
Remember Sets? The first chapter in the NCERT 11th-grade Mathematics book, that was also perhaps the EASIEST chapter in the entire book. Well, do you remember studying about Venn diagrams in that chapter? Yes, the same ones that represented some mathematical or logical sets pictorially as circles within a universal set.

Well, Maths (never thought of saying this out loud) is about to get more fun because Venn diagrams are now a trending meme on Twitter.

Starting out as a "Oh, my brother sent this to me because he thought it was really funny" meme, it quickly picked up on the Internet, with users coming up with their own hilarious renditions of the original meme. And Indians, not wanting to be left behind, came up with their own desi renditions of the meme.

THE ORIGINAL MEME THAT STARTED IT ALL

AND NOW THE DESI VERSIONS OF THE VENN DIAGRAM



 





It's basic bruh! #venndiagram

A post shared by NORMIE + DANK (@anasarcasm) on






A post shared by Shwinstagram (@ashwinskn) on












A post shared by Ishq (@ishqfm_official) on







A post shared by Punner Janam (@punnerjanam) on




EVEN TRAFFIC POLICE IN CANADA CAME UP WITH THEIR OWN VERSION









 
















