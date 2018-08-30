English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians are Solving Love vs Arranged Marriage Debate and More With These Desi Venn Diagrams
Everyone wants to be a part of this viral meme fest.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Remember Sets? The first chapter in the NCERT 11th-grade Mathematics book, that was also perhaps the EASIEST chapter in the entire book. Well, do you remember studying about Venn diagrams in that chapter? Yes, the same ones that represented some mathematical or logical sets pictorially as circles within a universal set.
Well, Maths (never thought of saying this out loud) is about to get more fun because Venn diagrams are now a trending meme on Twitter.
Starting out as a "Oh, my brother sent this to me because he thought it was really funny" meme, it quickly picked up on the Internet, with users coming up with their own hilarious renditions of the original meme. And Indians, not wanting to be left behind, came up with their own desi renditions of the meme.
THE ORIGINAL MEME THAT STARTED IT ALL
AND NOW THE DESI VERSIONS OF THE VENN DIAGRAM
EVEN TRAFFIC POLICE IN CANADA CAME UP WITH THEIR OWN VERSION
Well, Maths (never thought of saying this out loud) is about to get more fun because Venn diagrams are now a trending meme on Twitter.
Starting out as a "Oh, my brother sent this to me because he thought it was really funny" meme, it quickly picked up on the Internet, with users coming up with their own hilarious renditions of the original meme. And Indians, not wanting to be left behind, came up with their own desi renditions of the meme.
THE ORIGINAL MEME THAT STARTED IT ALL
why is this so funny to me pic.twitter.com/fUDik7CTF5
— CHELO (@chelllssseeea) August 21, 2018
AND NOW THE DESI VERSIONS OF THE VENN DIAGRAM
This movie can fit in literally every meme. pic.twitter.com/8VpTcqLmxM — urban nixhil (@niquotein) August 28, 2018
It's basic bruh! #venndiagram
A post shared by NORMIE + DANK (@anasarcasm) on
Venn the math of dating is solved!
#humour #venndiagram pic.twitter.com/cHvTnQzV08
— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) August 29, 2018
I’ve never seen a better use of a Venn Diagram in this life. pic.twitter.com/4KUTcloVoi
— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 24, 2018
EVEN TRAFFIC POLICE IN CANADA CAME UP WITH THEIR OWN VERSION
Those that choose to make bad driving decisions can either think the cops are out to get them, or realize that a ticket may just be saving them from something a lot worse. #TrafficTues #noexcuses #rcmpmb #venndiagram pic.twitter.com/szCMxjhvoy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 29, 2018
Venn are we eating next? pic.twitter.com/pbAXYcwTuZ
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) August 28, 2018
The When Diagram#venndiagram pic.twitter.com/mhLwS0nq7B — Ashwin Nair (@ashwinskn) August 29, 2018
Presenting An Old Riddle In Venn Diagram Format... pic.twitter.com/itKvwnRceS
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) August 29, 2018
Life of an Autowala. pic.twitter.com/oq5hPguL0v
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 28, 2018
One venn diagram everyone remembers. pic.twitter.com/pZta6gkYoW
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) August 29, 2018
Perfect Venn Diagram does exist pic.twitter.com/uUP9NFuYA0 — Vaibhav... (@lamevaibhav) August 24, 2018
Girls who are your sisters. A Venn Diagram. pic.twitter.com/wrUeoP7zvy
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 26, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Avengers Infinity War: Marvel Fan Points Out Goof-Up in Film, Did You Notice It?
- Payal Rohatgi Takes Jab at Swara Bhasker's Masturbation Scene from Veere Di Wedding; Read Her Killer Reply
- Narcos - This Modified Royal Enfield Borrows its Name from the Popular Netflix Series
- Apple A12 Chip With 7nm Architecture Expected to be More Power Efficient
- Anand Mahindra is Curious to Know What Happens to His Tractor in PUBG
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...