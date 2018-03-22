GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indians Are Warning 'The Fault In Our Stars' Author About the Bollywood Remake

'The Fault In Our Stars' is getting a Bollywood remake and Indian fans are worried.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 22, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
Photo credits: Sushant Singh Rajput / News18
Sanjana Sanghi was recently finalised to star opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the Hindi adaptation of 2014 hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the shoot will begin by mid-2018. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will make his debut as a director with this film. Oscar winner A.R. Rahman is also on board to compose the music for the romance drama.




John Green, the author of the best selling novel was pretty pumped about the Bollywood remake.




Even the actors, Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort of critically and commercially acclaimed 2014 movie adaption of the bestselling novel couldn't contain their excitement.







However, the only ones who weren't looking forward to the Bollywood remake were...wait for it... Indians.











































AR Rahman seemed like the only ray of hope for the concerned fans.










As for the casting, the director was eager to create magic with the "talented girl".

"I met Sanjana first during the casting of Rockstar. She was a young and dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years she reconnected for a few ad casting jobs -- she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise she was a fabulous actor," Chhabra said in a statement.

"I was instantly sure that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fitted right in, the perfect face. Well, I can't wait to create magic with this talented girl."

(With IANS inputs)

