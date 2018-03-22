Indians Are Warning 'The Fault In Our Stars' Author About the Bollywood Remake

Thank you @itsSSR , so honoured to be working with you! — Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) March 19, 2018

I can't believe this is happening. Amazing! ⚡️ “Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars confirms its female lead”https://t.co/3y8avVH8Fj — John Green (@johngreen) March 19, 2018

Wow!We are gonna watch this together okay? https://t.co/WcRaPG0ACo — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) March 20, 2018

I understand your excitement but as an Indian person who knows what bollywood is about I'm afraid I can't share it. I just really hope they don't ruin the story completely.

At least the music will be good! — Aditi Dubey (@peutetreaditi) March 20, 2018

It's not going to be a good thing John! — Vaishalee Agarwalla (@VaishaleeA) March 21, 2018

@Sukritisood26 kinda worried kinda looking forward to this — . (@prachirohira) March 20, 2018

I am just imagining the dialogues in Hindi and it's hilarious! — Sukriti Sood (@Sukritisood26) March 20, 2018

I mean just imagine if they change the title to 'Galti humare sitaron mein' — Sukriti Sood (@Sukritisood26) March 20, 2018

I'd advise you to not be excited, John. Don't blame us that we didn't warn you lol — Isha. (@lifeslayergomez) March 21, 2018

the writer and original cast are so excited for this remake. they are certainly in for a surprise when bollywood hazel, who's too weak to carry her oxygen tank starts dancing to the remake of kaho na pyaar hai https://t.co/U4rOKXdiVM — soutrik 🐰🐰 (@soupykaur) March 21, 2018

John, you have no idea what you've signed up for. — NIDHI (@jonas_nidhi) March 20, 2018

Don't get your hopes up Mr. Green; I doubt Bollywood will do justice to you book. BW is just not good at remakes. — pri (@stfu_penguin) March 20, 2018

I am more worried than excited .... U can never tell what they will do to it — Prachi Joshi (@Prachi_joshi250) March 20, 2018

@PankajAishwarya Someone needs to tell John that this is not a good thing. — Hema Devarajan (@hemapriya601) March 20, 2018

not okay. its gonna ruin a perfect movie with cliches, tropes, dance numbers. — The Picasa Bunny (@picasabunny) March 20, 2018

I'm going to be so disappointed when this movie isn't called Manglik. https://t.co/0TqIMyvq8g — Zi (@zedchrmsm) March 20, 2018

Same girl. Hoping that with Sushant Singh Rajput and AR Rahman’s music there’s hope of a nuanced story/film but realistic to India (if that’s where it’s set). — Khadeeja A (@halfcuppachai) March 20, 2018

The music tho ❤ rahman — Sumit. (@sumitreviews) March 20, 2018

Best part is, AR Rahman will be composing the music for it, he's one of the best we got. Your book will now have a timeless audio of its own. — Kaporegime (@Kapo_Regime) March 20, 2018

Sanjana Sanghi was recently finalised to star opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the Hindi adaptation of 2014 hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the shoot will begin by mid-2018. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will make his debut as a director with this film. Oscar winner A.R. Rahman is also on board to compose the music for the romance drama.John Green, the author of the best selling novel was pretty pumped about the Bollywood remake.Even the actors, Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort of critically and commercially acclaimed 2014 movie adaption of the bestselling novel couldn't contain their excitement.However, the only ones who weren't looking forward to the Bollywood remake were...wait for it... Indians.AR Rahman seemed like the only ray of hope for the concerned fans.As for the casting, the director was eager to create magic with the "talented girl"."I met Sanjana first during the casting of Rockstar. She was a young and dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years she reconnected for a few ad casting jobs -- she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise she was a fabulous actor," Chhabra said in a statement."I was instantly sure that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fitted right in, the perfect face. Well, I can't wait to create magic with this talented girl."(With IANS inputs)