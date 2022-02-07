'Boycott Hyundai' Still Trends Due to Company's Tweet on Kashmir, Apology Cuts No Ice

‘Boycott Hyundai’ is trending on Twitter after the car manufacturer’s tweet on Kashmir Solidarity Day from their official Pakistan handle. On February 5, Hyundai Pakistan Official wrote: “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom." The message has received flak from Indians for ‘siding with Pakistan’. Social media was soon flooded with messages asking people to not buy cars from the South Korean company. The company issued a statement after the social media rage, however, many felt that the apology was not adequate. It all started with this message:

“If you are wondering why #BoycottHyundai is trending. This is the post by their Pakistan Operations that triggered nationwide anger."

“In my personal capacity and with limited reach, I request everyone not to buy a #Hyundai vehicle. First time supporting a boycott call. Lets #BoycottHyundai. They have no respect for our national sentiments. The half-hearted statement below tells that they have no remorse also."

“#BoycottHyundai I’ve made all my mind to book Brand new alcazar tomorrow and i was about to make token payment today, you can check the quotation here, but now I need to think again,this biased view is not acceptable."

“I booked #Hyundai Verna a month ago & it was due to be deliver this month but after seeing #HyundaiPakistan post, supporting separatism in #Kashmir,India, cancelled the Verna & called the Honda outlet and taken the delivery of Honda City today itself.

#BoycottHyundai, thats it!"

“@HyundaiIndia This is neither apology nor regret but a joke. @Hyundai_Global MUST apologise & clarify It’s stand on Kashmir otherwise be ready to face the music of 140 Cr Patriot Indians. You have 24 Hrs ..Period ! Remember,Kashmir is in our blood

#BoycottHyundai."

“Cancelled by booking for Hyundai Creta… #BoycottHyundai."

“Was a little confused between Creta and Seltos. #BoycottHyundai has solved the problem."

After Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors, which too had put up a message on Kashmir, faced the ire of social media users.

“Hyundai and KIA Motors in Pakistan are asking for the Azadi (freedom) of Kashmir. Let’s give Azadi (Freedom) to Hyundai and KIA Motors in India first. #BoycottHyundai & #BoycottKiaMotors because India comes first."

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a national holiday observed in Pakistan.

