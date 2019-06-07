ICC's intervention and request to have Dhoni's army insignia removed from his gloves has been met with disapproval from Indian cricket fans.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011 and had undergone basic training under the Para Brigade in 2015, showed his love for the Army during India's maiden clash against South Africa on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old cricketer was spotted with regimental dagger - Army Insignia or 'Balidaan' badge - of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves while he stumped Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 'Balidaan' badge or patch can be worn by personnel who served in the Para Special Forces, and Dhoni had undergone a two-week initial training with the para regiment.

The visuals of Dhoni's tribute to the army forces earned him respect and love from the fellow Indians and tweets praising the former Indian skipper were aplenty on the microblogging site.

However, the governing body of cricket - International Cricket Council (ICC) now wants the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves and has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the job done.

Citing the ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations under G 1 which states:

"Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment ("Personal Messages") unless approved in advance by both the player or team official's Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department. Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes," the regulation says.

ICC's intervention and request to have Dhoni's army insignia removed was met with disapproval from Twitterati back home and they expressed their displeasure to the news by showing support to the 37-year-old Indian cricketer.

"The nation stands with you," was the common sentiment among the fans, who rooted for Dhoni and requested him to keep the badge of honour.

The umpiring that has come under the scanner during Australia's win over West Indies on Thursday found a mention in the Twitter outrage.

