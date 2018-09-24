GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indians Couldn't Stop Joking During Asia Cup Clash Against Rivals Pakistan

Just like the Indian openers, Twitterati showed no mercy whatsoever.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
Image credits: Netflix | @SmokingSkills_ / Twitter
India outclassed Pakistan with a clinical performance at the Asia Cup on Sunday. With a 9-wicket victory, India also registered its biggest win over Pakistan.

With this victory and Afghanistan losing to Bangladesh, Team India have now secured a place in the Asia Cup finals for the 10th time.

This was made possible after skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out to bat and hit glorious centuries.

Chasing a target of 238, Sharma (111*) and Dhawan (114) together made Pakistan's bowling attack look ordinary by putting up 210 runs for the opening stand.

While Sharma scored his third consecutive fifty of the tournament (52, 83* and 111*), Dhawan's outings in the Asia Cup have been far more impressive - 127, 46, 40 and 114.

As Indian openers showed no mercy on the field, social media users came out in full flow to take funny jibes at their counterparts.


































Dhoni, once again proved why he's the best in the business. Dhoni’s immaculate judgement on a DRS decision led to the system being renamed as ‘Dhoni Review System’ by cricket fans worldwide.

Yuzvendra Chahal struck the pads of Imam-ul-Haq on the last ball of his first over. With the field umpire giving it not out, captain Rohit Sharma asked Dhoni if the review should be taken, the former Indian captain gave a nod. To no one's surprise, the review checked all the boxes and Dhoni's advice helped India with their first breakthrough.



















India will meet Afghanistan on Tuesday.
