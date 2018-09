Indians Couldn't Stop Joking During Asia Cup Clash Against Rivals Pakistan

My 1 yo son started to cry, when I screamed over Babar Azam’s run out.

Son, this is just the beginning of the most painful journey of your life. Supporting Pakistan cricket team. -#IndvsPak — Y (@yumnna) September 23, 2018

When Pakistani fielders act disappointed after dropping the catch. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/glD9lIy8Vz — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) September 23, 2018

Requesting all Indians to make this their new header. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/V0gDPz8J2r — Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) September 23, 2018

Indian's looking for Pakistani cricket fans on Twitter after today's match.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/85fbTIYZ92 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 23, 2018

When a Indian players dives and save runs then every other player runs towards him for high fives. Similarly if a pakistani player dives and save runs every other player runs towards him and asks 'kaise kiya bata mujhe bhi’ #INDvPAK — BING ☔️ (@ya_jhakaas) September 23, 2018

Dhoni : Woh dekh 100₹ ka note



Zaman : pic.twitter.com/OyMa1VPj85 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 23, 2018

Third Umpire to Ground Umpire when Dhoni take DRS #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/cuoqSuO3u3 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 23, 2018

Pic 1 : Umpires while giving not out



Pic 2 : Umpires when Dhoni takes DRS #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/Pvher0oyOz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 23, 2018

What a review, incredible MS Dhoni. #IndvPak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018

Batsmen should start walking if @msdhoni is asking for a review.



Dhoni Review System for a reason. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 23, 2018

India outclassed Pakistan with a clinical performance at the Asia Cup on Sunday. With a 9-wicket victory, India also registered its biggest win over Pakistan.With this victory and Afghanistan losing to Bangladesh, Team India have now secured a place in the Asia Cup finals for the 10th time.This was made possible after skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out to bat and hit glorious centuries.Chasing a target of 238, Sharma (111*) and Dhawan (114) together made Pakistan's bowling attack look ordinary by putting up 210 runs for the opening stand.While Sharma scored his third consecutive fifty of the tournament (52, 83* and 111*), Dhawan's outings in the Asia Cup have been far more impressive - 127, 46, 40 and 114.As Indian openers showed no mercy on the field, social media users came out in full flow to take funny jibes at their counterparts.Dhoni, once again proved why he's the best in the business. Dhoni’s immaculate judgement on a DRS decision led to the system being renamed as ‘Dhoni Review System’ by cricket fans worldwide.Yuzvendra Chahal struck the pads of Imam-ul-Haq on the last ball of his first over. With the field umpire giving it not out, captain Rohit Sharma asked Dhoni if the review should be taken, the former Indian captain gave a nod. To no one's surprise, the review checked all the boxes and Dhoni's advice helped India with their first breakthrough.India will meet Afghanistan on Tuesday.