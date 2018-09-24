Indians Couldn't Stop Joking During Asia Cup Clash Against Rivals Pakistan
Just like the Indian openers, Twitterati showed no mercy whatsoever.
Image credits: Netflix | @SmokingSkills_ / Twitter
With this victory and Afghanistan losing to Bangladesh, Team India have now secured a place in the Asia Cup finals for the 10th time.
This was made possible after skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out to bat and hit glorious centuries.
Chasing a target of 238, Sharma (111*) and Dhawan (114) together made Pakistan's bowling attack look ordinary by putting up 210 runs for the opening stand.
While Sharma scored his third consecutive fifty of the tournament (52, 83* and 111*), Dhawan's outings in the Asia Cup have been far more impressive - 127, 46, 40 and 114.
As Indian openers showed no mercy on the field, social media users came out in full flow to take funny jibes at their counterparts.
My 1 yo son started to cry, when I screamed over Babar Azam’s run out.— Y (@yumnna) September 23, 2018
Son, this is just the beginning of the most painful journey of your life. Supporting Pakistan cricket team. -#IndvsPak
When Pakistani fielders act disappointed after dropping the catch. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/glD9lIy8Vz— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) September 23, 2018
Requesting all Indians to make this their new header. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/V0gDPz8J2r— Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) September 23, 2018
Indian's looking for Pakistani cricket fans on Twitter after today's match.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/85fbTIYZ92— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 23, 2018
Scorecard of so called world best bowling attack.#INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/Hk4LAJR4Sp— Kaushal Rajput (@kaushality) September 23, 2018
Pakistan After Dhawan's wicket fell. #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/2fXq2prmca— Zaroon Aftab (@me_Af74B) September 23, 2018
When a Indian players dives and save runs then every other player runs towards him for high fives. Similarly if a pakistani player dives and save runs every other player runs towards him and asks 'kaise kiya bata mujhe bhi’ #INDvPAK— BING ☔️ (@ya_jhakaas) September 23, 2018
Pakistan’s journey in Asia cup so far. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/lBCNGqEWzQ— Smoking sKills (@SmokingSkills_) September 23, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zm2T3wU5Em— Chintan Shah (@chintan20) September 23, 2018
Dhoni : Woh dekh 100₹ ka note— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 23, 2018
Zaman : pic.twitter.com/OyMa1VPj85
Remember that scene from Pyaar Kiya toh Darna Kya? #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/IHMpg8S2sc— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 23, 2018
Dhoni, once again proved why he's the best in the business. Dhoni’s immaculate judgement on a DRS decision led to the system being renamed as ‘Dhoni Review System’ by cricket fans worldwide.
Yuzvendra Chahal struck the pads of Imam-ul-Haq on the last ball of his first over. With the field umpire giving it not out, captain Rohit Sharma asked Dhoni if the review should be taken, the former Indian captain gave a nod. To no one's surprise, the review checked all the boxes and Dhoni's advice helped India with their first breakthrough.
Third Umpire to Ground Umpire when Dhoni take DRS #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/cuoqSuO3u3— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 23, 2018
When Dhoni takes DRS. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/Gdr0L4RDwQ— Bade Chote (@badechote) September 23, 2018
Dhoni to Umpire. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/43NS9tNK2O— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 23, 2018
Pic 1 : Umpires while giving not out— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 23, 2018
Pic 2 : Umpires when Dhoni takes DRS #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/Pvher0oyOz
What a review, incredible MS Dhoni. #IndvPak— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018
Batsmen should start walking if @msdhoni is asking for a review.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 23, 2018
Dhoni Review System for a reason. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018
India will meet Afghanistan on Tuesday.
Also Watch
-
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
11 Lions Have Died in Gir Forest in Past 11 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer