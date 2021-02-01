News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Buzz»Indians Flood Twitter With The Most Middle Class Memes as Sitharaman Announces Budget 2021
2-MIN READ

Indians Flood Twitter With The Most Middle Class Memes as Sitharaman Announces Budget 2021

Twitter screengrab.

Twitter screengrab.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament currently and the Internet has already taken off with memes.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Union budget and middle-class memes go hand in hand. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament.

The finance minister speech that commenced at 11 am on Monday is expected to provide relief to the middle class by way of income tax benefits as well as focus on higher spending on health amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as defence amid strained ties with neighbours.

The Indian Internet and the middle-class janta of the country were, for the obvious reasons, hooked to the parliament session, one that directly affects them.

It was only a matter of minutes that the meme-makers of Twitter imagined the expectations of the middle-class citizens from the budget 2021.

As India emerges from the Covid-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

You can catch the live updates from Union Budget 2021 here.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...