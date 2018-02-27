GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indians Gather to Make Brutal Jokes on Pakistan’s PSL Matches Running 'Empty' Stadiums

From empty stadiums to cheerleaders to PSL trophy, no one was spared.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 27, 2018, 12:19 PM IST
Photo credits: @1sInto2s | Twitter
Photo credits: @1sInto2s | Twitter
Ever since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) launched its third edition in Dubai, cricket fans from either side of the border have been engaged in cricket banter on Twitter.

While the glitz and glamour of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pulling thousands of fans from around the world to the stadiums every year, Pakistan's version of IPL running seemingly "empty" stadiums during matches has given Indians the perfect opportunity to troll the Pakistanis with jokes and memes.

From empty stadiums to cheerleaders to PSL trophy, no one was spared.




















































And when someone alleged that PSL had "copied" IPL's jerseys, Pakistani fans hit back with hilarious responses.













On the brighter side, PSL has seen some exciting cricket and spectacular catches in the tournament including one from the legendary Shahid Afridi.




Afridi pulled off a stunning one-hand catch at the boundary ropes and celebrated in his trademark style during the second game played between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in Dubai.




