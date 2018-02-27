Indians Gather to Make Brutal Jokes on Pakistan’s PSL Matches Running 'Empty' Stadiums

*Pakistani couple *



Gf: I want to spend some alone time with you

Bf: Okay PSL stadium chalte hai — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 26, 2018

Places where you can hardly see any human being.#PSL pic.twitter.com/7ZPHnKnE3U — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) February 26, 2018

*Pakistani PM gets kidnapped *



Kidnapper 1 : Koi sunsaan jagah le chalo



Kidnapper 2 : stadium le chal #PSL chal raha hai — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) February 26, 2018

Pic 1 : Crowd in PSL



Pic 2 : IPL Vodafone Fan Army#PSL2018 pic.twitter.com/zN0nmTyvDq — •Sudhanshu• (@beingsudhanshu_) February 23, 2018

Pehle aapne pakistaniyon ko dikhao bhai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vExGAy134G — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) February 25, 2018

PSL better than IPL because they let 3rd standard students design the trophy in their arts and crafts period. Mad respect. pic.twitter.com/RI6SX2ih8D — rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) February 25, 2018

isse jyada log toh mumbai indians ke coach bane huye hain pic.twitter.com/r4kUiz59wn — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 24, 2018

Haters will say this is photoshopped. More POWER to you #PSL #PSL2018

😹😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/V84Gppffs4 — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) February 25, 2018

Number of players auctioned during IPL Auctions is more than crowd of PSL. — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) February 26, 2018

I would rather lose than lifting this trophy. #PSL pic.twitter.com/4wEaxl608p — Silly Point 🏏‏ (@FarziCricketer) February 25, 2018

Cheerleaders in IPL Vs PSL pic.twitter.com/OELJoRFzyu — sane_insane (@Aawara86) February 26, 2018

When someone says, "PSL is better than IPL" :

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AqgzsCQnLz — अभी_shake (@aao_twist_kare) February 25, 2018

Looks like PSL has even copied the Jerseys from IPL. Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators looks like a Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knightriders match. @IPL @thePSLt20 pic.twitter.com/Dmej2koiw8 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 23, 2018

Not only that. They also copied the match format from IPL. Each team bats for a maximum of 20 overs in PSL too. https://t.co/BHD8eijaH0 — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) February 23, 2018

Yes everything copied from IPL. Only difference is PSL have players from World Number One T20 team. https://t.co/vuh35PdvZL — Big Nas (@NasirJamshed_) February 23, 2018

U r right and 2 Intelligent bro..... They have copied number of players too.. both teams have 11 players each.. same number of umpires...color of ball is same too..

Bus bowling ka standard @IPL jaisa farigh nahi hay... — Pakistan in Pictures (@Pakistaninpics) February 23, 2018

Shahid Afridi is truly an ageless cricketer. 21 years after his debut he is still finding ways to entertain the crowd. The catch by him today, without exaggeration, is the greatest effort by a Pakistani fielder on the boundary. He’s the real Karachi King! pic.twitter.com/JRBHPIZvMA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 23, 2018

Ever since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) launched its third edition in Dubai, cricket fans from either side of the border have been engaged in cricket banter on Twitter.While the glitz and glamour of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pulling thousands of fans from around the world to the stadiums every year, Pakistan's version of IPL running seemingly "empty" stadiums during matches has given Indians the perfect opportunity to troll the Pakistanis with jokes and memes.From empty stadiums to cheerleaders to PSL trophy, no one was spared.And when someone alleged that PSL had "copied" IPL's jerseys, Pakistani fans hit back with hilarious responses.On the brighter side, PSL has seen some exciting cricket and spectacular catches in the tournament including one from the legendary Shahid Afridi.Afridi pulled off a stunning one-hand catch at the boundary ropes and celebrated in his trademark style during the second game played between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in Dubai.