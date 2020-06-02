Indians Google 'This is America' as Anti-racist Protests Rock US after George Floyd Killing

As protests rocked the United States last week after the killing of a 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the United States, ripples of outrage spread to several parts of the world including India.

While several Indians protested with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on social media, many also seemed to Google the song "This is America" by Donald Glover.

The 2018 song which was released under the artist's moniker Childish Gambino went viral upon release due to its powerful lyrics and music video, which was symbolic against systemic racial oppression and police brutality as well as public shootings in the US.

With the killing of Floyd by four policemen, one of whom had him pinned to the ground by his neck under his knee while arresting him, the video has once again become relevant in the US. Even as violent clashes between police and protesters continued throughout last week, many on social media have been using the song and its lyrics to portray the violence taking place in several cities.

And a search on Google trends reveals that not just Americans but Indians are also looking up the song. Indians have also been searching for the song, with searches spiking in June after the song started trending on social media in the US.

As per Google Trends, the maximum searches came from the state of Goa while Delhi, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra followed.

Since its release, the Donald Glover song has time and again been revoked to critique the growing number of racial crimes and shootings in the US since the election of Donald Trump as President. With Floyd's killing outraging Americans, several have taken to platforms such as TikTok to post videos of violence with song as its background score.

Especially on the short-video sharing app, the song is used as the background score to highlight the reality of police brutality, especially videos showing the ground reality from the protests.

