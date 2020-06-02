BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indians Google 'This is America' as Anti-racist Protests Rock US after George Floyd Killing

Donald Glover's 2018 song 'This is America' by Childish Gambino has become an anthem amid #BlackLivesMatter protests in US | Image credit: YouTube

Donald Glover's 2018 song 'This is America' by Childish Gambino has become an anthem amid #BlackLivesMatter protests in US | Image credit: YouTube

The 2018 song which by Childish Gambino went viral upon release due to its powerful lyrics and music video, which was symbolic against systemic racial oppression and police brutality as well as public shootings in the US.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
Share this:

As protests rocked the United States last week after the killing of a 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the United States, ripples of outrage spread to several parts of the world including India.

While several Indians protested with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on social media, many also seemed to Google the song "This is America" by Donald Glover.

The 2018 song which was released under the artist's moniker Childish Gambino went viral upon release due to its powerful lyrics and music video, which was symbolic against systemic racial oppression and police brutality as well as public shootings in the US.

With the killing of Floyd by four policemen, one of whom had him pinned to the ground by his neck under his knee while arresting him, the video has once again become relevant in the US. Even as violent clashes between police and protesters continued throughout last week, many on social media have been using the song and its lyrics to portray the violence taking place in several cities.

And a search on Google trends reveals that not just Americans but Indians are also looking up the song. Indians have also been searching for the song, with searches spiking in June after the song started trending on social media in the US.

As per Google Trends, the maximum searches came from the state of Goa while Delhi, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra followed.

Since its release, the Donald Glover song has time and again been revoked to critique the growing number of racial crimes and shootings in the US since the election of Donald Trump as President. With Floyd's killing outraging Americans, several have taken to platforms such as TikTok to post videos of violence with song as its background score.

Especially on the short-video sharing app, the song is used as the background score to highlight the reality of police brutality, especially videos showing the ground reality from the protests.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading