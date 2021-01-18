Indians Googled 'How to Make Covid-19 Vaccine at Home' as Historic Vaccination Drive Started

On January 16, almost a year since India reported its first coronavirus infection, the country launched the world's biggest vaccination drive with an agenda to inoculate around 30 crore high-risk people. The vaccine will first be given to 1 crore health care workers, followed by two crore frontline workers and 27 crore citizens over the age of 50 and people with co-morbidities.

Manish Kumar, a frontline sanitation worker at Delhi AIIMS, became the first person in the country to receive the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

While Indians welcomed the key milestone in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, many took to Google to search how you can make coronavirus vaccines at home.

According to Google trends, "How to make coronavirus vaccine at home?" was one of the top trending searches on the internet in India as of Sunday and Monday morning.

Take a look at these screenshots:

Photo: Google Trends

The answer is no. You cannot make coronavirus vaccines at home.

The two vaccines that have been approved in India took months of clinical trials before they could be approved for emergency use across the country. Clearly, there is no way one can manufacture vaccines at home.

This is not the first time Indians have Googled ways to make the vaccine at home. In July 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak in India, people had Googled similar DIY methods, according to reports.

Since there's no way you can make vaccines at home, here's what you need to know about the two vaccines that have passed clinical trials and been approved.

Covishield and Covaxin - All you need to know

India has approved two made in India vaccines – Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ for emergency use authorisation.

Covishield has been developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India (SII) said that the vaccine would be 90 to 95 per cent effective if the two shots are parted by around 2-3 months. The vaccine is being touted as one of the most promising vaccines for India where cost and logistics play a big roll.

Covaxin has been developed by Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech and clinical research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). In this method, whole, inactivated viruses are injected in the body to trigger an immune response. These whole batches of coronavirus must be grown, "killed" using a chemical or heat and then made into a vaccine, making it a longer process.

Are there side effects?

"Side effects of coronavirus vaccine" - this also remained one of the top trending searches on Google in the hours following the launch of the vaccination drive.

A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, out of which only 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the Union Health Ministry has said. Out of the 447 adverse events following immunisation, only three required hospitalisation.

In Telangana, 3,530 people received the vaccine shot and the state achieved 84% of its target for the day. while no adverse reactions were reported, the state health department recorded 20 instances of minor reactions to the vaccines. These reactions consisted of swelling, mild redness and pain where the vaccine injection was given.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Sunday that there have been 51 cases of minor complications reported from the coronavirus vaccine that was rolled out across the country yesterday.

The Delhi Health Minister said that there was one severe case, where the patient was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.