Indians Googled Jofra Archer's Home Country After He Broke into Bihu Dance With Riyan Parag

It's not every day that you see an Englishman break into Assamese folk dance Bihu on a cricket field so when Rajasthan Royals' spearhead Jofra Archer did, Indians, especially those from the North-East, were pleasantly surprised.

Playing against the Delhi Capitals, Archer provided a dream start to RR outfit as he scalped DC opener, Prithvi Shaw of the first ball, off the match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The England cricketer bowled a quick inswinger that took the inside edge and crashed into the middle stump, removing Shaw for a duck in the first ball of the match.

Archer celebrated the wicket with a few steps of Bihu dance as Riyan Parag shook a leg with the pacer. Soon, Archer's dance moves were the talk of Twitter.

But the excitement wasn't just limited to Twitter. Indians, especially the residents of Assam, Jharkhand, and Tripura wanted to know more about Archer.

"Where is Archer from?" "What is Archer's native country?"-- were the top related searches on the search engine Google from India.

For the unversed, Archer is a Barbadian-born English cricketer who plays for England. His celebration was appreciated by cricket fans on Twitter.

Not a meme,Today, all people of assam after watching @JofraArcher's bihu dance- pic.twitter.com/UQ0Z9ThkDr — Sandip Baishnab (@SandipBaishnab) October 14, 2020

Did you ever think an Englishman would show off his Bihu Dance Skills!Gotta Love this IPL #JofraArcher #Assam #culture — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 14, 2020

But why did he choose Bihu? A few days ago, his teammate Riyan Parag broke the Internet with a Bihu dance on cricket pitch after Rajasthan Royals produced a stunning run chase on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, beating them by 5 wickets and a delivery to spare at Dubai International Stadium.

18-year-old Assamese boy Parag's celebratory jig in the form of Bihu dance on the pitch after he hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over covers on the penultimate ball, made the night memorable for his team.

Coming back to cricket, Wednesday night's encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals turned out to be a thriller with some exceptional death over bowling by the DC in the second innings.

While Anrich Nortje (2/33) was horrifyingly quick, Kagiso Rabada's (1/28) along with Tushar Deshpande (2/37) helped DC register a 13-run victory after posting 161 for 7 on the board.