On Gandhi, Obama says he has "a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," according to The New York Times review. Former US Secretary of Defence Bob Gates and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh both come across as having a kind of impassive integrity, the review states.

As the news is catching up with the people in India, people are headed to Google to search for terms like impassive, aptitude, integrity and memoir. The related queries in 'impassive' that people are looking for are: impassive integrity, integrity, integrity meaning, etc. FYI: Impassive means lack of emotions. Or as Google puts it "not feeling or showing emotion." We can all thank Obama for making us look up the dictionary this morning to hunt for a new word. A good habit indeed. To make things easier for everyone, we have a list of examples on how the word 'impassive' can be used in a sentence:

1. His impassive face made him reconsider his choice of words.

2. The two of them spoke to each other, but their words were impassive.

3. Despite being in trouble, she handled the situation with impassiveness.

The 768-page memoir, expected to hit the stands on November 17, chronicles Obama's childhood and political rise, before diving deeply into his historic 2008 campaign and first four years in office. Obama was the first African-American president of the United States. He visited India twice as the US President – in 2010 and 2015.