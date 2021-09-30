Indians Grew Shorter Between 2005 and 2015, ST Women Worst-hit: Study

In a startling revelation, a new study has found that the average height of Indians is on a decline from the last decade. What’s more worrisome is that this trend was observed when there is a global uptick in the average height of humans. According to the study, tribal women in India grew much shorter than their well-off peers. The difference among men, however, remained more or less the same irrespective of their social or economic status.

The study was conducted by JNU’s Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health. The researchers examined data from the National Family and Health Survey (NFHS) between 1998 and 2015. Besides NFHS, the study also included information from the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNBM) to track the height trends in India.

The study, published in journal PLOS One, noted that the period between 2005-06 and 2015-16 reported a sharp decline in the average height of Indians.

Men and women in the 15-25 age group, according to the study, saw a decrease of 1.10 cm and 0.42 cm, respectively, in average heights during the period. The authors of the study found that social factors like caste and religion also had a role to play in the decline.

The study also mentioned a contrasting trend among women. It said while girls from tribal and financial weaker sections reported a drop in their average height, their rich peers grew relatively taller.

“Researchers analyzed NFHS-3 data and showed that the average 5-year-old Schedule Tribe (ST) girl was 2 cm shorter than the average general caste girl. In addition, the difference in socio-economic status was found to be responsible for the overall height gap between the STs,” the study said.

One of the authors termed the declining trend in height as “alarming” and called for an urgent enquiry since there is an overall increase in average heights worldwide.

