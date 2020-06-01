BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
4-MIN READ

Indians Have Found a Way to Boycott Chinese Products With Viral 'Remove China Apps'

Indians Have Found a Way to Boycott Chinese Products With Viral 'Remove China Apps'

Indians have been searching on Google-- how to delete or remove Chinese apps from their phones.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Share this:

In the digital age, there's an app for everything, including an app to delete other apps.

A few days ago, Sonam Wangchuk, whose work inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '3 Idiots', posted a video on YouTube saying that Indians should boycott everything Chinese to take revenge for rising tensions between India and China.

As the world struggles to deal with the imminent threat of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Chinese and Indian troops seem to be heading towards a face-off along the Line of Actual Control or LAC. Both countries have sent troops to the border and aggression seems to be on the rise.

Wangchuk believes that the only way to defeat China is by using "wallet power." In the video, he says that while our soldiers are fighting Chinese troops on the border, we are buying Chinese products and goods which in turn gives China more money to invest in their army.

Soon after Wangchuk's video went viral, #BoycottChina, #BoycottMadeinChina, #BoycottChineseApps and #BoycottTiktok began trending on social media. Bollywood actor Milind Soman also joined the bandwagon and decided to uninstall Chinese app Tiktok from his phone.


Not just Wangchuk, many Indians have been harbouring hatred for the Chinese and everything originating from China from the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Several even wanted to take revenge against China for the same. In fact, many Indians have been searching on Google-- how to delete or remove Chinese apps from their phones. Take a look at Google trends.

Capture

And now, taking advantage of this sentiment, app developers One Touch AppLabs have launched an application, 'Remove China Apps'. The app does exactly what the name suggests. When you download the app, you can run a scan through your phone. It will detect the Chinese apps on your phone and give you an option to delete them. If you click on the red bin icon next to the concerned app, it will uninstall the app from your phone.

Several people have also shared screenshots on social media to show that they've used the app:









The app, as of now, has 4.8 ratings on the Android Play Store. It is not available for Apple devices yet. Currently, the app has over 1 million downloads and thousands on positive reviews.

In India, the term 'boycott' happens to be the thrown around very casually and every time one does not agree with someone's point of view or is upset about something - there is only one solution. To boycott it. Boycott movies. Boycott apps. Why, even boycott human beings!

Here's a reality check. Since 2018, Chinese apps have ruled the market in India with over 50 top apps on play store belonging to China. And yes, TikTok happens to be one of the most popular apps in India even today, even after countless calls for bans. As a matter of fact, TikTok is a legit source of income for several Indians.

If you were to scour through and delete all Chinese apps, your phone (assuming it isn't made in China?) would probably be left with only a handful of apps.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading