Indians Imagine Blue Skies in North Indian Cities As Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Smog

Delhi air quality, at the moment, is so severe that Delhiites have given up all hopes of (literally) brighter days. On Monday morning, the Delhi-NCR region lay engulfed in a thick layer of smog and haze, with extremely low visibility that has interrupted day to day life in the national capital.

Social media, for the past few days, have been flooded with gloomy, grey pictures of Delhi, Noida, Gurguram and other North Indian cities. However, with tongue in cheek, Indians residing in other cities (cities where the sky is at least visible during the day) have been sharing photos of what the skyscape looks like where they live. And yes, for those of us literally struggling to breathe in Delhi, it's tough looking at such photos, while we don't even know when we'll get to see the sun next!

Fed up, Delhiites have been sharing glorious, vibrant photos of green meadows and azure blue skies, and captioning them as "Gurgaon" or "Noida" or streets in Delhi. It started with a tweet by ROFL Gandhi, which featured a photo of Kerala sarcastically combined with the caption, "Greater Noida."

This quickly sparked off a series of reactions as others followed suit:

INDIA's capital Delhi Clean & clear sky 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/jqHV9LnLDm — Veena D (@The_veenaD) November 3, 2019

Ghaziabad😍 pic.twitter.com/5auhrAdRnZ — Test Cricketer Jay Shah, Tadipaar Premier League (@JonathanShukla) November 3, 2019

This pic taken by Sardana from the top of the building in Noida film city. pic.twitter.com/NR2rWfeOJg — Azaad (@dostam_comrade) November 3, 2019

Wishful thinking? Probably.

