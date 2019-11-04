Indians Imagine Blue Skies in North Indian Cities As Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Smog
Fed up, Delhiites have been sharing glorious, vibrant photos of green meadows and azure blue skies, and captioning them as "Gurgaon" or "Noida" or streets in Delhi.
Fed up, Delhiites have been sharing glorious, vibrant photos of green meadows and azure blue skies, and captioning them as "Gurgaon" or "Noida" or streets in Delhi.
Delhi air quality, at the moment, is so severe that Delhiites have given up all hopes of (literally) brighter days. On Monday morning, the Delhi-NCR region lay engulfed in a thick layer of smog and haze, with extremely low visibility that has interrupted day to day life in the national capital.
Social media, for the past few days, have been flooded with gloomy, grey pictures of Delhi, Noida, Gurguram and other North Indian cities. However, with tongue in cheek, Indians residing in other cities (cities where the sky is at least visible during the day) have been sharing photos of what the skyscape looks like where they live. And yes, for those of us literally struggling to breathe in Delhi, it's tough looking at such photos, while we don't even know when we'll get to see the sun next!
Fed up, Delhiites have been sharing glorious, vibrant photos of green meadows and azure blue skies, and captioning them as "Gurgaon" or "Noida" or streets in Delhi. It started with a tweet by ROFL Gandhi, which featured a photo of Kerala sarcastically combined with the caption, "Greater Noida."
Greater Noida 💕🌹 pic.twitter.com/Qg8GOGX7Uc
— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) November 3, 2019
This quickly sparked off a series of reactions as others followed suit:
Snow in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mg7oPHxBTC — Pope (@The_Wa_Na) November 3, 2019
यमुना बैंक, गाजियाबाद। pic.twitter.com/cO3UFHnjmX
— Supaada Bhai (@SupaadaB) November 3, 2019
INDIA's capital Delhi Clean & clear sky 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/jqHV9LnLDm — Veena D (@The_veenaD) November 3, 2019
Ghaziabad😍 pic.twitter.com/5auhrAdRnZ
— Test Cricketer Jay Shah, Tadipaar Premier League (@JonathanShukla) November 3, 2019
This pic taken by Sardana from the top of the building in Noida film city. pic.twitter.com/NR2rWfeOJg — Azaad (@dostam_comrade) November 3, 2019
Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/QCMIUeJ0aH
— Appu Pandey | اپو پانڈے (@AKPandey89) November 3, 2019
Dhaula Kuan ✌ pic.twitter.com/qhcIvAWSWe — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) November 3, 2019
Gurugram 🏡 pic.twitter.com/GPk6DPvYwV
— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) November 3, 2019
Wishful thinking? Probably.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Guari Khan Posts Pic of the Khan Family, Struggles to Fit Everyone in One Frame
- Rishabh Pant's Wrong DRS Call Against Bangladesh Reminds Dhoni Fans Why He is GOAT
- Meet Baby Elephant Durga, the New Mascot for Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
- Hardik Pandya's Throwback Pic of Dhoni and Ziva Gets the Cutest Response from Sakshi