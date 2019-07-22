Indians Including PM Modi Congratulate ISRO for Launch of Chandrayaan-2 on Twitter

After a long wait, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched on July 22, 2019, at 2:43 p.m. from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was earlier aborted due to a technical snag, makes India the fourth country to pull off a soft landing on the moon after US, Russia and China.

People have taken to Twitter to commend the successful launch of the second moon mission of India. Celebrities, ministers including honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tweeted inc celebration, extending their support to ISRO's efforts.

Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today! pic.twitter.com/v1ETFneij0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LINKS5ZHUk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2019

Many congratulations to @ISRO and its women led team that made the ambitious moon mission #Chandrayaan2 launch a reality, bringing India closer to become the fourth country in the world to soft-land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/cMY3GpiO5V — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 22, 2019

Whenever human will was challenged with the impossible, it conquered the impossible in the most magnificent ways!Congratulations @isro for taking the Indian Flag🇮🇳 to the uncharted regions of the Moon🌕, a place where no country has ever gone before. #Chandrayaan2#ISRO pic.twitter.com/E7unWonHXC — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 22, 2019

A giant leap for india🙏congratulations on the successful launch of the #Chandrayaan2 god speed and god bless!!!👏👏👏 @isro pic.twitter.com/zn9ddj9uB4 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 22, 2019

This is HISTORIC! Propelling a billion dreams into the sky. What a proud moment for 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan2 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 22, 2019

What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation on the launch of #Chandrayaan2 @isro pic.twitter.com/8dCRwJSiSm — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 22, 2019

Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LINKS5ZHUk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2019

From this to that!India has come a long way!#Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/xnR0QzsU0S — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) July 22, 2019

There's always room for some humour to add onto the feeling of success:

NASA scientists after watching Indian scientists send a spacecraft on moon in 1/20th cost. #ISRO #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/a0xQ4ZMGb9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 22, 2019

#Chandrayaan2 #proudmomentA billion Indian dreams takes off ISRO be like Today : pic.twitter.com/QH7Y4ISQTL — Guy Is Funny (@GuyIsFunny) July 22, 2019

NASA scientists after watching Indian scientists send a spacecraft on moon in 1/20th cost. #ISRO #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/a0xQ4ZMGb9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 22, 2019

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, who aborted the previous launch with 56 minutes left for the countdown to end on July 15, have taken quick remedial action based on an analysis carried out by a team set up to look into the snag and announced the rescheduled launch three days ago. A 20-hour countdown for the launch began at 6.43pm Sunday, ISRO announced.