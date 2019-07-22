Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Indians Including PM Modi Congratulate ISRO for Launch of Chandrayaan-2 on Twitter

In a recent tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this mission is a unique one as it will study and explore the south pole region of the lunar terrain, which has not been explored by any past mission.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Indians Including PM Modi Congratulate ISRO for Launch of Chandrayaan-2 on Twitter
PM Modi and others congratulated ISRO for successfully launching Chandrayaan 2 | Image credit: news18/Twitter
After a long wait, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched on July 22, 2019, at 2:43 p.m. from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was earlier aborted due to a technical snag, makes India the fourth country to pull off a soft landing on the moon after US, Russia and China.

People have taken to Twitter to commend the successful launch of the second moon mission of India. Celebrities, ministers including honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tweeted inc celebration, extending their support to ISRO's efforts.

There's always room for some humour to add onto the feeling of success:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, who aborted the previous launch with 56 minutes left for the countdown to end on July 15, have taken quick remedial action based on an analysis carried out by a team set up to look into the snag and announced the rescheduled launch three days ago. A 20-hour countdown for the launch began at 6.43pm Sunday, ISRO announced.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
