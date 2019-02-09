English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians 'No' Exactly How to Use the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji
The new Emoji update is giving you the perfect opportunity to say 'No' the desi way with an emoji synonymous with nahi jaayega - an auto rickshaw.
Image credits: @Emojipedia / Twitter
Loading...
"Udhar se khaali aana padega."
"Wahan ka itna hi bhaada hota hai."
"Gaadi mein CNG nahi hai."
Tired of leaving your friends on 'seen' to escape those weekend plans? Don't have a legit excuse to skip that distant relative's mundan? The new Emoji 12.0 update is giving you the perfect opportunity to say 'No' the desi way with an emoji synonymous with nahi jaayega. Yes, an auto rickshaw.
59 new emojis have hit the market as well as 171 variants for gender and skin tone, which makes this a total of 230 new emojis that have been approved for release.
The package focuses on new emojis that illustrate human disabilities, such as a human ear wearing a hearing aid, a manual wheelchair, a motorised wheelchair, male and female emojis signifying hearing disabilities, communicating with sign language and we finally have a period blood emoji. Yaay!
But there was one emoji that especially caught the eye of Indian Twitterati who were delighted to know they could also say 'No' the auto rickshaw bhaiyya way.
And others chimed in.
Here are some of the other emojis that will be out soon.
Sari.
Hindu Temple.
Diya.
Hearing aid.
You can check all the emojis here.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Wahan ka itna hi bhaada hota hai."
"Gaadi mein CNG nahi hai."
Tired of leaving your friends on 'seen' to escape those weekend plans? Don't have a legit excuse to skip that distant relative's mundan? The new Emoji 12.0 update is giving you the perfect opportunity to say 'No' the desi way with an emoji synonymous with nahi jaayega. Yes, an auto rickshaw.
59 new emojis have hit the market as well as 171 variants for gender and skin tone, which makes this a total of 230 new emojis that have been approved for release.
The package focuses on new emojis that illustrate human disabilities, such as a human ear wearing a hearing aid, a manual wheelchair, a motorised wheelchair, male and female emojis signifying hearing disabilities, communicating with sign language and we finally have a period blood emoji. Yaay!
But there was one emoji that especially caught the eye of Indian Twitterati who were delighted to know they could also say 'No' the auto rickshaw bhaiyya way.
✅ Approved in #emoji12: Auto Rickshaw https://t.co/7x0mQdLnbE pic.twitter.com/CRO8YximMm
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 7, 2019
You can use this emoji to say 'no' https://t.co/M7AgMXLxDy
— Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) February 7, 2019
When u click it, it will say "Nai jaane ka hai" 🙄 https://t.co/5O8KOxA9dY
— Rumillenial (@Zickey_M) February 7, 2019
And others chimed in.
This emoji will never be sent. Everytime you want to send it, it will just not go https://t.co/3pQliYYNjI
— Noel (@hape_go_lueke) February 7, 2019
Mumbaikar who want to travel anything less than 3kms won't be able to use this emoji. https://t.co/8h1sVf0h3x
— Sumedh Deshmukh (@Suumo_o) February 8, 2019
Will the emoji have its right to refuse being sent?
It's useless without that core feature.... https://t.co/dT4qGYPdl8
— ᵖʳᵃⁿᵃᵛ (@Prahahahanav) February 7, 2019
How I'm going to reject men now https://t.co/a8rY5nijvS
— Dhruti (@dhrutzpah) February 7, 2019
I tried sending this emoji but it said 'nahi jaayega'. https://t.co/BE6UvUtFdv
— Swapnil (@thecipherstory) February 7, 2019
Emoji for "No" https://t.co/BHVUy8kQZy
— Highsenberg (@VeryHighsenberg) February 7, 2019
Tried to send this emoji, it said CNG bharwana hai https://t.co/vF9c8jodLf
— Amrita Kesari (@iamamritakesari) February 8, 2019
Emoji for "No" https://t.co/BHVUy8kQZy
— Highsenberg (@VeryHighsenberg) February 7, 2019
Hope the emoji won't say "Nahi jana hai" https://t.co/xXMlTh35PD
— Cycle Chain Sankar (@dakuwithchaku) February 7, 2019
This can be used to reject people. https://t.co/kuPxYrV6Ff
— Arjun Namboothiri (@ArjunNamboo) February 7, 2019
The only Auto I can get in Mumbai. https://t.co/VdV6fmQM5m
— Clive (@vanillawallah) February 7, 2019
Here are some of the other emojis that will be out soon.
Sari.
✅ Approved in #emoji12: Sari https://t.co/x7vz6Kcnms pic.twitter.com/Inhl17ZeFV
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 6, 2019
Hindu Temple.
✅ Approved in #emoji12: Hindu Temple https://t.co/HIE3jfj0ap pic.twitter.com/BBDNwA7c3y
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 7, 2019
Diya.
✅ Approved in #emoji12: Diya Lamp https://t.co/F4j2oJXHpE pic.twitter.com/81aLPTi2tx
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 7, 2019
✅ Approved in #emoji12: Deaf Man https://t.co/UKgIdSdSar pic.twitter.com/wgcx70xaTd
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 6, 2019
Hearing aid.
✅ Approved in #emoji12: Ear With Hearing Aid https://t.co/JVWXvLpsat pic.twitter.com/zRhowm9yj6
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 6, 2019
You can check all the emojis here.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Check out the First Photos of Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi’s Pre-Wedding Reception
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results