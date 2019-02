Indians 'No' Exactly How to Use the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji

You can use this emoji to say 'no' https://t.co/M7AgMXLxDy



— Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) February 7, 2019





When u click it, it will say "Nai jaane ka hai" 🙄 https://t.co/5O8KOxA9dY

— Rumillenial (@Zickey_M) February 7, 2019



This emoji will never be sent. Everytime you want to send it, it will just not go https://t.co/3pQliYYNjI



— Noel (@hape_go_lueke) February 7, 2019





Mumbaikar who want to travel anything less than 3kms won't be able to use this emoji. https://t.co/8h1sVf0h3x

— Sumedh Deshmukh (@Suumo_o) February 8, 2019



Will the emoji have its right to refuse being sent?

It's useless without that core feature.... https://t.co/dT4qGYPdl8



— ᵖʳᵃⁿᵃᵛ (@Prahahahanav) February 7, 2019





How I'm going to reject men now https://t.co/a8rY5nijvS

— Dhruti (@dhrutzpah) February 7, 2019



I tried sending this emoji but it said 'nahi jaayega'. https://t.co/BE6UvUtFdv



— Swapnil (@thecipherstory) February 7, 2019





Tried to send this emoji, it said CNG bharwana hai https://t.co/vF9c8jodLf



— Amrita Kesari (@iamamritakesari) February 8, 2019





Hope the emoji won't say "Nahi jana hai" https://t.co/xXMlTh35PD



— Cycle Chain Sankar (@dakuwithchaku) February 7, 2019





This can be used to reject people. https://t.co/kuPxYrV6Ff

— Arjun Namboothiri (@ArjunNamboo) February 7, 2019



The only Auto I can get in Mumbai. https://t.co/VdV6fmQM5m



— Clive (@vanillawallah) February 7, 2019



"Udhar se khaali aana padega.""Wahan ka itna hi bhaada hota hai.""Gaadi mein CNG nahi hai."Tired of leaving your friends on 'seen' to escape those weekend plans? Don't have a legit excuse to skip that distant relative's mundan? The new Emoji 12.0 update is giving you the perfect opportunity to say 'No' the desi way with an emoji synonymous with nahi jaayega. Yes, an auto rickshaw.59 new emojis have hit the market as well as 171 variants for gender and skin tone, which makes this a total of 230 new emojis that have been approved for release.The package focuses on new emojis that illustrate human disabilities, such as a human ear wearing a hearing aid, a manual wheelchair, a motorised wheelchair, male and female emojis signifying hearing disabilities, communicating with sign language and we finally have a period blood emoji. Yaay!But there was one emoji that especially caught the eye of Indian Twitterati who were delighted to know they could also say 'No' the auto rickshaw bhaiyya way.And others chimed in.Here are some of the other emojis that will be out soon.You can check all the emojis here *Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.