1-MIN READ

Indians on TikTok are Burning Potato Models to Ward Off Coronavirus

Image credits: TikTok.

Image credits: TikTok.

Now, there's a Hindi version of the same message on TikTok, 'Ja Corona ja, ja corona ja ja ja ja.'

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
First, there was 'Go Corona Go.' Then there was 'China virus go back.'

Now, there's a Hindi version of the same message on TikTok, 'Ja Corona ja, ja corona ja ja ja ja.'

Sounds a lot like 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist?

The tune, originally started by Nitin Jani on TikTok, featuring people banging 'bartans,' similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to arms of 'taali balao, thaali bajao.'

@nitinjani8

Ja Corona ja😀##comedy ##khajurbhai ##khajurbhai_ni_moj ##trending ##jigliandkhajur ##home ##lockdown ##jantacurfew @tiktok_india @tarunjani7 @pappu2222

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani


Soon, it evolved into Indians burning effigys of COVID-19, made from potatoes which look like the virus, to get rid of it.

No, really.

@surajroy9525

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani


@jittusaini2

भगा दिया korona को 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🙏🙏##viral_video ##merapayarabongu @yogeshsoni773700

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani

@iam.umesh.16

Corona ja 😁😁

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani


@rohitsingh60741

Karuna ko Ham Ne Jala Diya Bharat jeet gaya 😃😃😃 ##rohitsingh60741 ##HandWashChallenge ##tiktoklover

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani

@user9798497134218

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani

@baradwar_boys__333

ja Karon ja tik Tok India for you sweeg teps

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani

@j0lly2003

go corona go.. 😂##foryou ##treanding ##famous ##tiktokindia ##favorite

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani

Some even got a little more creative and replicated it with a tomato, and sprinkled what we can only guess is 'pavitra jal' to rid of it.

@munakalaka4

corana song.. 2020

♬ original sound - Nitin Jani

To this trend, we'd just like to say, this is Dusshera. Burning an effigy won't solve the coronavirus crisis in India. What you can do, however, is stay home, practice social distancing, and wash your hands!

