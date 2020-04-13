Indians on TikTok are Burning Potato Models to Ward Off Coronavirus

First, there was 'Go Corona Go.' Then there was 'China virus go back.'
Now, there's a Hindi version of the same message on TikTok, 'Ja Corona ja, ja corona ja ja ja ja.'
Sounds a lot like 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist?
The tune, originally started by Nitin Jani on TikTok, featuring people banging 'bartans,' similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to arms of 'taali balao, thaali bajao.'
Soon, it evolved into Indians burning effigys of COVID-19, made from potatoes which look like the virus, to get rid of it.
No, really.
Some even got a little more creative and replicated it with a tomato, and sprinkled what we can only guess is 'pavitra jal' to rid of it.
To this trend, we'd just like to say, this is Dusshera. Burning an effigy won't solve the coronavirus crisis in India. What you can do, however, is stay home, practice social distancing, and wash your hands!