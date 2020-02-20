Indians on TikTok are Spreading Fake News (As Always) About the Coronavirus Outbreak

TikTok is back at it again with its fake news content, but are any of us really surprised?

As the death toll due to the coronavirus reaches over 2,000 as the disease, now officially called COVID-19, has infected over 40,000 in mainland China itself.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases dropped to 394 today, falling from 1,749 on Wednesday.

There have been no fatalities in India, however, even though there have been confirmed cases recorded in Kerala. No confirmed cases of corona-virus was also found Indians who were flown back from Wuhan in China and kept in quarantine.





On TikTok however, fake news about the disease ran rampant.

It was on either how to prevent it, which included eating meat or sea food. The World Health Organization, however, has clarified that this is not how the disease transfers.





It was also riddled with racist undertones, of avoiding anyone who came from China, irrespective of if they were infected.





And their solution to removing Coronavirus? Sweeping it away with a broom.

While sweeping with a broom may have worked for Aam Admi Party in Delhi, that's not how prevention works for the Coronavirus. People in China are wearing mouth masks, but the World Health Organization has also issued an advisory, and no, it does not involve avoiding meat, cooked or uncooked.