Indians Rejoice on Twitter as ICJ Asks Pakistan to Review Kulbhushan Jadhav's Death Sentence

People took it to twitter with '#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh', to celebrate the victory over the case, as his friends in Mumbai wore t-shirts titled with, 'INDIA WITH KULBHUSHAN' to extend their support to the ICJ verdict.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
Indians Rejoice on Twitter as ICJ Asks Pakistan to Review Kulbhushan Jadhav's Death Sentence
Kulbhushan Jadav's friends in his neighborhood in Mumbai. (AFP)
Indians rejoiced as the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of India, suspending Pakistan's order of death sentence to former Indian Navy Officer Kulbhushan Jadav.

People took to Twitter to celebrate the victory over the case, and soon, started trending '#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh'.

Stating that Pakistan had violated Vienna Convention by not providing India with consular access to Jadhav, the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to review the death sentence ordered by a military court in a closed trial.

"A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav," the ICJ maintained.

The ICJ ruled that Pakistan should review and reconsider the sentence awarded to him through a means of its own choosing. Pakistan had argued, unsuccessfully, that Article 36 of the Vienna Convention does not apply to people involved in espionage.

Jadhav, a former naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan agencies on charges of spying in March 2017. Pakistan claimed to have arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province and accused him of being a spy. India insisted he was illegally detained while in Iran on business.

India approached the ICJ in May 2017, following Jadhav's death sentence by Pakistani military court, in which India accused Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations".

In the same month ICJ put a stay on Jadhav's death sentence and asked both countries to make their final cases by December 2017. In that month, after months of requests by India, Pakistan allowed Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him.

