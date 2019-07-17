Indians Rejoice on Twitter as ICJ Asks Pakistan to Review Kulbhushan Jadhav's Death Sentence
People took it to twitter with '#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh', to celebrate the victory over the case, as his friends in Mumbai wore t-shirts titled with, 'INDIA WITH KULBHUSHAN' to extend their support to the ICJ verdict.
Kulbhushan Jadav's friends in his neighborhood in Mumbai. (AFP)
Indians rejoiced as the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of India, suspending Pakistan's order of death sentence to former Indian Navy Officer Kulbhushan Jadav.
People took to Twitter to celebrate the victory over the case, and soon, started trending '#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh'.
Want to thank #sushmaswaraj mam and #HarishSalve sir for their efforts and hope #KulbhushanJadhav family will be bit relieved for now... it a big victory of India. Satyamev Jayate #KulbhushanVerdict #KulbhushanTrial #KulbhushanKeSaathDesh pic.twitter.com/MnQHnawzOg
— Megha Jain🇮🇳 (@i_meghajain) July 17, 2019
Justice May Be Slow but It Is Inevitable#KulbhushanVerdict#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh — Aman Singh (@amansingh4ever) July 17, 2019
Today on #internationaljusticeday we pray as one nation for the positive verdict for #KulbhushanJadhav
that'll be announced today by #INternationalCourtofJustice
Thanx to Adv. Harish Salveji for all ur efforts. 🙏#KulbhushanVerdict #kulbhushankesaathdesh #KulbhushanJadhavCase pic.twitter.com/JJOZWpkUDP
— Renu Hansraj (@renu_hansraj) July 17, 2019
This is gonna repeat again Welcome back #KulbhushanJadhav #KulbhushanVerdict #KulbhushanKeSaathDesh pic.twitter.com/omSXEErPfL — Pratik Shinde patil (@pratik_shinde17) July 17, 2019
#KulbhushanVerdict#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh
• 15 out of 16 judges give verdict in India’s favour…🇮🇳
INDIA -15
Pak - 1 pic.twitter.com/XJ2FU7Gt10
— diptesh panchal (@panchalDipteshH) July 17, 2019
Great diplomatic victory for India and global setback for Pakistan at ICJ. In #KulbhushanJadhavCase International Court of Justice has ruled in favor of India by 14-1. Big Thanks and Congratulations to Modi Govt & Senior Advocate Harish Salve.#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh pic.twitter.com/4v4hMTLsgk — Krishan Pal Gurjar (@KPGBJP) July 17, 2019
This man took only 1 rupee as a fee for Kulbhushan's case.....
Let's thank this man ....#KulbhushanVerdict #KulbhushanJadhav#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh pic.twitter.com/h11663nuKH
— Er- kishu kataria (@Ramkishorkatar2) July 17, 2019
We are with you #Kulbhushan.. #KulbhushanVerdict#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh — Shubham Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@tigerboyshubham) July 17, 2019
Good news coming from international court (#ICJ) for #KulbushanJadhav. Fight still remains but we win it... #JaiHind #KulbhushanVerdict #KulbhushanKeSaathDesh #KulbhushanJadhavCase
BREAKING NEWS #Headlines @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/pganoreLvz
— Prashant Rana🎗 (@i_PrashantRana) July 17, 2019
International Court of Justice Rules in Favor of Bharat, asks Pak to review its Conviction judgement #KulbhushanJadhav. This is big diplomatic of win for #India#HarishSalve#Pakistan #Judiciary #KulbhushanVerdict #KulbhushanKeSaathDesh pic.twitter.com/2NpKgAhC4I — Gulshan Kumar Maurya (@Im_Zenius) July 17, 2019
Stating that Pakistan had violated Vienna Convention by not providing India with consular access to Jadhav, the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to review the death sentence ordered by a military court in a closed trial.
"A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav," the ICJ maintained.
The ICJ ruled that Pakistan should review and reconsider the sentence awarded to him through a means of its own choosing. Pakistan had argued, unsuccessfully, that Article 36 of the Vienna Convention does not apply to people involved in espionage.
Jadhav, a former naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan agencies on charges of spying in March 2017. Pakistan claimed to have arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province and accused him of being a spy. India insisted he was illegally detained while in Iran on business.
India approached the ICJ in May 2017, following Jadhav's death sentence by Pakistani military court, in which India accused Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations".
In the same month ICJ put a stay on Jadhav's death sentence and asked both countries to make their final cases by December 2017. In that month, after months of requests by India, Pakistan allowed Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Luncheon in Mumbai, See Pics
- ICJ Rules in favour of India: A Timeline of Kulbhushan Jadhav Case
- Vidya Balan Rocks 'Desi' Look, Imparts 'Shastron Ka Gyan' in Hilarious Video
- US Lawmakers Call Facebook's Cryptocurrency Plan Crazy And Delusional After Senate Hearing