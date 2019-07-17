Indians Rejoice on Twitter as ICJ Asks Pakistan to Review Kulbhushan Jadhav's Death Sentence

Indians rejoiced as the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of India, suspending Pakistan's order of death sentence to former Indian Navy Officer Kulbhushan Jadav.

People took to Twitter to celebrate the victory over the case, and soon, started trending '#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh'.

Want to thank #sushmaswaraj mam and #HarishSalve sir for their efforts and hope #KulbhushanJadhav family will be bit relieved for now... it a big victory of India. Satyamev Jayate #KulbhushanVerdict #KulbhushanTrial #KulbhushanKeSaathDesh pic.twitter.com/MnQHnawzOg — Megha Jain🇮🇳 (@i_meghajain) July 17, 2019

Justice May Be Slow but It Is Inevitable#KulbhushanVerdict#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh — Aman Singh (@amansingh4ever) July 17, 2019

Today on #internationaljusticeday we pray as one nation for the positive verdict for #KulbhushanJadhav that'll be announced today by #INternationalCourtofJustice Thanx to Adv. Harish Salveji for all ur efforts. 🙏#KulbhushanVerdict #kulbhushankesaathdesh #KulbhushanJadhavCase pic.twitter.com/JJOZWpkUDP — Renu Hansraj (@renu_hansraj) July 17, 2019

#KulbhushanVerdict#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh • 15 out of 16 judges give verdict in India’s favour…🇮🇳 INDIA -15 Pak - 1 pic.twitter.com/XJ2FU7Gt10 — diptesh panchal (@panchalDipteshH) July 17, 2019

Great diplomatic victory for India and global setback for Pakistan at ICJ. In #KulbhushanJadhavCase International Court of Justice has ruled in favor of India by 14-1. Big Thanks and Congratulations to Modi Govt & Senior Advocate Harish Salve.#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh pic.twitter.com/4v4hMTLsgk — Krishan Pal Gurjar (@KPGBJP) July 17, 2019

This man took only 1 rupee as a fee for Kulbhushan's case..... Let's thank this man ....#KulbhushanVerdict #KulbhushanJadhav#KulbhushanKeSaathDesh pic.twitter.com/h11663nuKH — Er- kishu kataria (@Ramkishorkatar2) July 17, 2019

Stating that Pakistan had violated Vienna Convention by not providing India with consular access to Jadhav, the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to review the death sentence ordered by a military court in a closed trial.

"A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav," the ICJ maintained.

The ICJ ruled that Pakistan should review and reconsider the sentence awarded to him through a means of its own choosing. Pakistan had argued, unsuccessfully, that Article 36 of the Vienna Convention does not apply to people involved in espionage.

Jadhav, a former naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan agencies on charges of spying in March 2017. Pakistan claimed to have arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province and accused him of being a spy. India insisted he was illegally detained while in Iran on business.

India approached the ICJ in May 2017, following Jadhav's death sentence by Pakistani military court, in which India accused Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations".

In the same month ICJ put a stay on Jadhav's death sentence and asked both countries to make their final cases by December 2017. In that month, after months of requests by India, Pakistan allowed Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him.