Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Indians Share Women Achievers' Stories After PM Modi Talks About 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his address, PM Modi pushed for women empowerment and said, “This Diwali, Let us celebrate Bharat ki Laxmi.”

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indians Share Women Achievers' Stories After PM Modi Talks About 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' in 'Mann Ki Baat'
In his address, PM Modi pushed for women empowerment and said, “This Diwali, Let us celebrate Bharat ki Laxmi.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat', where he addressed a number of topics including e-cigarettes, Lata Mangeshkar, the ban of plastics, 'Bharat ki Laxmi' and so on. This was PM Modi's first address after he returned to Delhi from his US visit.

In his address, PM Modi pushed for women empowerment and said, “This Diwali, Let us celebrate Bharat ki Laxmi.”

“Can we, this time around in society, organise programmes to felicitate daughters in villages, towns and cities? It could be in the form of a public function,” Modi said as he urged citizens to share stories of women achievers they knew of with the hashtag, #BharatKiLaxmi on social media. Essentially, PM Modi wants everyone to highlight the achievements of women around the country.

Soon, #BharatkiLaxmi began trending on social media with people tweeting stories of women who have excelled in their fields. From Kalpana Chawla to Rajkumari Devi (who is popularly known as Kisan Chachi), from Arunima Sinha to Harika Dronavilli (the second Indian woman to gain the men’s grandmaster title), netizens dug up stories which celebrate women.

Check these out:

If this doesn't inspire you, we don't know what will!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram