Indians Share Women Achievers' Stories After PM Modi Talks About 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' in 'Mann Ki Baat'

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat', where he addressed a number of topics including e-cigarettes, Lata Mangeshkar, the ban of plastics, 'Bharat ki Laxmi' and so on. This was PM Modi's first address after he returned to Delhi from his US visit.

In his address, PM Modi pushed for women empowerment and said, “This Diwali, Let us celebrate Bharat ki Laxmi.”

“Can we, this time around in society, organise programmes to felicitate daughters in villages, towns and cities? It could be in the form of a public function,” Modi said as he urged citizens to share stories of women achievers they knew of with the hashtag, #BharatKiLaxmi on social media. Essentially, PM Modi wants everyone to highlight the achievements of women around the country.

Soon, #BharatkiLaxmi began trending on social media with people tweeting stories of women who have excelled in their fields. From Kalpana Chawla to Rajkumari Devi (who is popularly known as Kisan Chachi), from Arunima Sinha to Harika Dronavilli (the second Indian woman to gain the men’s grandmaster title), netizens dug up stories which celebrate women.

Check these out:

#MannKiBaat PM Modi’s episode today is igniting positivity to 130 crore Indians by conveying festive greetings and spreading joy. This Diwali, he urges the nation to celebrate '#BharatKiLaxmi’ recognising the skills and strengths of our Nari Shakti via NaMo App — deepak padhiyar BJP (@deepak6682) September 29, 2019

She is an important contributor to Madhubani painting in the country and abroad. Dutta won The National Award in 1980. She was also bestowed the title of “Shilp Guru” by President Pratibha Patil in 2006. #bharatkilaxmi pic.twitter.com/I39vqVFOPR — लक्ष्य 2019 (@Lakshya2019) September 29, 2019

Harika Dronavilli followed in the footsteps of Humpy Koneru to become only the second Indian woman to gain the men’s grandmaster title. #bharatkilaxmi pic.twitter.com/Ru1bWffY7b — लक्ष्य 2019 (@Lakshya2019) September 29, 2019

Dr Teejan Bai is a leading performing artist and a contemporary exponent of Pandavani. She sings the narrative of the Mahabharata, the ancient Indian epic. #bharatkilaxmi pic.twitter.com/TEmr9frZjp — लक्ष्य 2019 (@Lakshya2019) September 29, 2019

Rajkumari Devi, a farmer, popularly known as Kisan Chachi (Farmer Aunty), cycles across many villages to share her expert tips on kitchen farming and instills the spirit of entrepreneurship in rural women.#BharatKiLaxmi pic.twitter.com/NEGihYHfS2 — लक्ष्य 2019 (@Lakshya2019) September 29, 2019

"Anyone can reach their goals by hard work,unwavering determination & will power”. Major Khushboo Kanwar daughter of a bus conductor one who led Assam Rifles “ALL WOMEN” contingent. Testimony of real women empowerment! #Bharatkilaxmi #MannKiBaat #Navratri #नवरात्रि2019 pic.twitter.com/pRjH2pTUvk — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 29, 2019

Modern feminists sharing struggles in a man's world never mention Shila Dawre - she is India's first auto rickshaw driver, now that's breaking an iron ceiling! #BharatKiLaxmi — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) September 29, 2019

In January this year, Arunima set the World Record for becoming the World's 1st woman amputee who climbed Mount Vinson (the highest peak of Antarctica)!#BharatKiLaxmi — Am I Write? (@WordsSlay) September 29, 2019

#BharatKiLaxmi - Kalpana Chawla, rose from the soil of Karnal, flew high in the unlimited skies and became an immortal star. India's daughters truly deserve the Honor @narendramodi mentioned on #MannKiBaat — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) September 29, 2019

If this doesn't inspire you, we don't know what will!

