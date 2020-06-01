BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Indians Slam Sundar Pichai 'Hypocrite' as Google Backs Racial Equality after George Floyd Killing

Photo of Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

Dalit scholar Dilip Manddal criticised the CEO for not helping those in need in India while helping those the US amid #blacklivesmatter protests.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Even as thousands of citizens in the United States continued to protest against the killing of an African-American man George Floyd, web giants Google and YouTube joined the protests against racist killings in the US.

Google and YouTube on Sunday put a black ribbon on its home page in the US, showing solidarity for protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody. "We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it," the message read on the Google home page.

"Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice. For that feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone," Google CEO Sunder Pichai messaged on Twitter.

The same message was also placed on the US home page of Google-owned YouTube and Alphabet.

Sunder took to Twitter to share the message, even as the chaos continued across the United States.

An initially peaceful demonstration in New York spiraled into chaos as night fell Friday, as protesters skirmished with police officers, destroyed police vehicles and set fire.

Coming amid the protests, Pichai's tweet has over 31.4k likes.

However, many Indian netizens on Twitter criticized Pichai for his tweet, stating that no such measures had been taken during protests in India that took place after the death of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula. Others questioned why Pichai wasn't helping with India's migrant crisis.

Dalit scholar Dilip Mandal wrote, "Rohith Vemula was from undivided Andhra, your home state. Show Solidarity with her mother. Do you have any diversity policy while recruiting in India? When will you show solidarity with SC, ST, OBC and minorities?".