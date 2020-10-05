Indians Spend 9 Hours of Their Free Time Asleep, Finds Study By National Statistical Office

How long do you sleep during your 24-hour day? 6 or 7 hours at night? What about the occasional naps and the snooze siestas?

A first of it's kind survey in India looked for how Indians spent their time in a typical 24-hour day. The aim was to assess how much time was spent on paid and unpaid activities both in rural and urban areas. The results of the survey are expected to provide key inputs for policymaking across various departments and ministries.

The Time Use Survey was conducted by the National Statistical office between January and December of 2019.

The survey was spread over 5,947 villages and 3,998 urban blocks and covered 138,799 households (rural: 82,897 and urban: 55,902).

According to the NSO, information on time use was collected from each member of 6 years and above of the selected households. A total of 447,250 persons (rural: 273,195 and urban 174,055) were surveyed. It covered the entire country except the villages in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are difficult to access, according to the NSO.

The survey has measured participation and time spent by people in paid activities, unpaid caregiving activities, unpaid volunteer work, unpaid domestic service producing activities, learning, socializing, leisure and self-care activities among others.

The survey found that the average Indian spent about 552 minutes or 9.2 hours of their free time sleeping.

In rural areas, males aged 6 years and above spent an average of 554 minutes (9.2 hours) in sleep and females spent it slightly extra at 557 minutes.

The proportion of time spent on sleep in urban areas was marginally less: males spent 534 minutes in sleep, and females spent 552 minutes.

The survey found that when it came to eating and drinking, males in rural areas spent about 10 minutes more on an average than a female, at 103 minutes and 94 minutes for the latter.

Men in cities also were at a higher average than women in this category, at 101 minutes for males and 97 minutes for females.