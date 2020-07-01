Indians Think Rohit Shetty's Movies Have Better Car Stunts than Chinese Army's Video

A viral video of members of Chinese army performing car stunts has sparked a social media trend on Bollywood director Rohit Shetty.

The trend comes in the backdrop of #BoycottChina trending on social media and a trolling fest for anything Chinese following a violent face-off in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh between India and China.

The video posted by the Chinese news portal People's Daily, shows four military cars belonging to China's People Liberation Army performing some valiant stunts on snowy lands.

The clip went viral with the caption, "Amazing driving skills of PLA soldiers #China."

Amazing driving skills of PLA soldiers #Chinapic.twitter.com/aaIZR3IuQD — Jing Xi (@ChinaJingXi) June 26, 2020

In response to the video, Indians were quick enough to troll the Chinese, stating even Rohit Shetty's movies had better stunts.

Rohit Shetty's movies such as Simmba, Singham, Dilwale, Chennai Express among others, have always stood out for their display of actions and stunts.

Hence, Indians now want Chinese to learn from Shetty's movies to do better!

Can someone please tell Rohit Shetty about this? https://t.co/oUmUvCaW0l — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgi1) July 1, 2020

still Rohit Shetty won't cast them, clearly shows the prevalent nepotism in the Bollywood. https://t.co/U5fe0UXSiG — nahi yaar (@notevenbitfunny) July 1, 2020

Rohit Shetty trending in India.

Because someone from China uploaded Chinese soldiers doing car stunts and everyone thinks and KNOWS Rohit Shetty does better pic.twitter.com/5odQl8RsMZ — Rohit Shetty Fan Club (@TeamShetty) July 1, 2020

Dear China we have Rohit Shetty :)



You can watch #Sooryavanshi for better scenes than this shit https://t.co/bgsgVNCep1 — Anshuman Panigrahi | ଅଂଶୁମାନ ପାଣିଗ୍ରାହୀ (@ianshupanigrahi) July 1, 2020

Le Rohit Shetty pic.twitter.com/1VLVKswcOJ — Tantra Vishkar तंत्रविष्कार تنتر ویشکار (@tantra_vishkar) July 1, 2020

Rohit shetty be like : pic.twitter.com/pUNectFdhg — Bharatiya hu (@Ayushi26385396) July 1, 2020

Please somebody send this fool our South Indian Movies & Rohit Shetty film Dvd or Blue Ray disk. His/Her 90% closed eye will Wide Open. @ChinaJingXi watch South Indian Movie vehicle chasin scene in YouTube, i m sure U vl shit in your pant https://t.co/Tb3Vmke5Oj — ⚔️KalingaWarrior⚔️ (@simplysitu) July 1, 2020

In another similar recent incident few days back, in a video posted by Global Times, which is a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper, Indians had once again trolled the paper for its Bollywood-level of scripted video.

