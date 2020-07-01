BUZZ

Indians Think Rohit Shetty's Movies Have Better Car Stunts than Chinese Army's Video

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

A video of members of the Chinese army performing complex car stunts in snow went viral recently.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
A viral video of members of Chinese army performing car stunts has sparked a social media trend on Bollywood director Rohit Shetty.

The trend comes in the backdrop of #BoycottChina trending on social media and a trolling fest for anything Chinese following a violent face-off in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh between India and China.

The video posted by the Chinese news portal People's Daily, shows four military cars belonging to China's People Liberation Army performing some valiant stunts on snowy lands.

The clip went viral with the caption, "Amazing driving skills of PLA soldiers #China."


In response to the video, Indians were quick enough to troll the Chinese, stating even Rohit Shetty's movies had better stunts.

Rohit Shetty's movies such as Simmba, Singham, Dilwale, Chennai Express among others, have always stood out for their display of actions and stunts.

Hence, Indians now want Chinese to learn from Shetty's movies to do better!

In another similar recent incident few days back, in a video posted by Global Times, which is a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper, Indians had once again trolled the paper for its Bollywood-level of scripted video.

