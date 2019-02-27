LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indians Tweet #BringBackAbhinandan to Demand Safe Return of IAF Pilot Captured by Pakistan

#BringBackAbhinandan hashtag has begun like a social media campaign to call for speedy return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by the Pakistani military on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardaman was captured by Pakistani military forces on Wednesday. (Image for representation)
With the government acknowledging that an IAF wing commander Abhinandan is in Pakistan custody, social media in India has exploded with #BringBackAbhinandan hashtag.

One of the top trending hashtags on Twitter at the time of writing, #BringBackHashtag has as a social media campaign to call for the speedy return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by the Pakistani military on Wednesday after they shot down two IAF aircraft in Pakistan airspace.

As images and videos of the prisoner released by Pakistan went viral, Twitterati banded together to demand the return of the soldier.





























Paksitan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has now said that they only have one IAF pilot in their custody. “Wing Commander Abhinandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics”, he tweeted. Earlier in the day, he had said at a press conference that Pakistan had captured two Indian pilots, one of whom was injured and was receiving treatment in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Indian government handed a dossier containing “specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammed complicity in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, to Pakistan. The dossier also had proof of the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.
