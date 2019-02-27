Indians Tweet #BringBackAbhinandan to Demand Safe Return of IAF Pilot Captured by Pakistan
#BringBackAbhinandan hashtag has begun like a social media campaign to call for speedy return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by the Pakistani military on Wednesday.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardaman was captured by Pakistani military forces on Wednesday. (Image for representation)
One of the top trending hashtags on Twitter at the time of writing, #BringBackHashtag has as a social media campaign to call for the speedy return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by the Pakistani military on Wednesday after they shot down two IAF aircraft in Pakistan airspace.
As images and videos of the prisoner released by Pakistan went viral, Twitterati banded together to demand the return of the soldier.
These are turbulent times, and in the wake of the engagement with F-16 and his capture, we salute Wing Commander Abhinandan who has been very calm under duress. We do hope there is a rescue operation currently underway to bring him home safe. #BringBackAbhinandan
— Adya Mishra (@Adya_04) February 27, 2019
#BringBackAbhinandan RT everyone 🙏🇮🇳
— Gurpreet Garry Walia (@_garrywalia) February 27, 2019
The only thing that matters is the safe return of our Air Force pilot. All efforts should be directed at de-escalation and ensuring his release from Pakistani custody. #BringBackAbhinandan
— Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) February 27, 2019
We struck they struck. Let's end this now. #SayNoToWar
Let's put our might together to #bringBackAbhinandan. Meanwhile, do not forget this entire tragedy where we have lost 4 lives is because of one man's failures in all depts, including Kashmir. This is squarely Modi's failure.
— Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) February 27, 2019
Word. #BringBackAbhinandan https://t.co/XLMbR8tP1H
— Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) February 27, 2019
I really hope the geneva convention is followed. I really pray and hope we get our man back. I urge the leadership of my country to please think through each and every move while Abhinandan breathes behind enemy lines #Maytheforcebewithyou #BringBackAbhinandan @adgpi @PMOIndia
— Vibhor Mohla (@Vibhormohla) February 27, 2019
A social media campaign has started in the past hour #BringBackAbhinandan
— rama lakshmi (@RamaNewDelhi) February 27, 2019
Dear @RahulGandhi, it takes courage Sir to talk peace when everyone is baying for blood of innocents. Show courage. Dare to talk peace. We need a real Opposition demanding peace, sanity and end to warmongering. Demand peace on behalf of Indians desperate to #BringBackAbhinandan. https://t.co/2XY9Rm6uWv
— Angshukanta (@angshukanta) February 27, 2019
At this point , our attention should completely shift to Wing Commander #Abhinandan
We want him back to the country he represents , to the country he has given his everything , to the country that is praying for him.
@PMOIndia@MEAIndia#BringBackAbhinandan 🇮🇳
— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) February 27, 2019
Paksitan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has now said that they only have one IAF pilot in their custody. “Wing Commander Abhinandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics”, he tweeted. Earlier in the day, he had said at a press conference that Pakistan had captured two Indian pilots, one of whom was injured and was receiving treatment in hospital.
Meanwhile, the Indian government handed a dossier containing “specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammed complicity in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, to Pakistan. The dossier also had proof of the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.
