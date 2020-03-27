BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Indians Under Lockdown Demand Return of These 90s Shows After Ramayan Makes Comeback

Image: A YouTube grab.

Sana Fazili
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
The 21-day-long lockdown across the country may have triggered feelings of being cooped up or trapped, but none the less people have enough time at their disposal to be spent with families, working on hobbies. And while staying at home, we may be contributing our bit to control the situation; people are also revisiting the days gone by and living the nostalgia.

On Friday, Information and Broadcast minister Prakash Javadekar announced the retelecast of yesteryear’s famous show ‘Ramayana’ from March 28.

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm,” he said.

But this seemed to open a floodgate of nostalgia as Twitterati started missing their old favourites like Alif Laila which almost all of us grew up watching. Soon, people on Twitter started to demand the comeback of this show as well.

“Please start Mahabharat nd Alif Laila also. Please have a continuous programme at DD so that people will be watching it till March end without going outside,” said one of the Twitterati.


“Captain Vyom, Malgudi Days, Chandrakanta,Surbhi, Bharat Ek Khoj, Alif Laila, Jasoos Vijay, Flop Show, Turning Point. I know I may be missing a few. But these are some of the best I could remember,” another Tiwtterati enlisted the names of some the shows which were a rage in the days gone by.

“Seems like my Golden Days are back. Also request, if Alif Laila, Arabian Nights, Jungle Book, Om Namah Shivaay, Ducktales, Talespin, Shaktimaan, Chandrakanta, Captain Vyom, Mahabharat, can also be taken into consideration. So happy to hear about Ramayana,” said another tweet.


As we rummage through Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and other platforms, the craze of 90s shows remains.

