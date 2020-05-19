BUZZ

Indians Want to #BanTikTok And Are Working in Full Force to Downgrade App Ratings

Image credits: Twitter.

Indian netizens want the short, video-making app banned after a video glorifying acid attack started doing the rounds on the Internet.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
As the world battles a global pandemic, Indian netizens have another minor battle at their hands: TikTok in India.

Indian netizens, specifically want the short, video-making app banned after a video glorifying acid attack started doing the rounds on the Internet.

The video was created by "influencer" Faizal Siddiqui, who enjoys more than 13 million followers on the platform, can be seen mouthing "Did the man you left me for abandon you?" before taking a glass filled with liquid and splashing it on his "girlfriend". The video ends with the woman's face changed-- she has make-up depicting scars after the alleged "acid attack"

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said it wrote to TikTok over a video in which one of its users allegedly glorified acid attack and crime against women.

Soon after, desi Netizens trended #BanTikTokinIndia and shared photos and screenshots that said they had downloaded the app simply to leave a negative rating on it.








TikTok's current rating on the Google Play store stands at 2.0, and at 4.2 on the Apple app store, at the time of writing this story.


Loading