Indians Want to #BanTikTok And Are Working in Full Force to Downgrade App Ratings

As the world battles a global pandemic, Indian netizens have another minor battle at their hands: TikTok in India.

Indian netizens, specifically want the short, video-making app banned after a video glorifying acid attack started doing the rounds on the Internet.

The video was created by "influencer" Faizal Siddiqui, who enjoys more than 13 million followers on the platform, can be seen mouthing "Did the man you left me for abandon you?" before taking a glass filled with liquid and splashing it on his "girlfriend". The video ends with the woman's face changed-- she has make-up depicting scars after the alleged "acid attack"

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said it wrote to TikTok over a video in which one of its users allegedly glorified acid attack and crime against women.

Soon after, desi Netizens trended #BanTikTokinIndia and shared photos and screenshots that said they had downloaded the app simply to leave a negative rating on it.



On the way to success 🙌🏻 'Youtube VS Tiktok' War Gets stronger! As Tiktok's Ratings Drop from 4.6 to 3.8 ⭐️ #BanTikTokInIndia #BanTiktok #tiktokban We need thousands more @CarryMinati to show them thr AUKAAT 😂 PS: Dont forgot to report the Tiktok on Playstore, Appstore — Mrunali Pawar (@Mrunali_says) May 17, 2020







#faisalSiddiqui tiktok rating goes from 4.5 to 2.6 in just two days... although I also have videos on tiktok( exaurnextkigf ) ke naam se... but I want now tiktok to be banned #BanTikTokInIndia #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/ZMvwLPeY1P

— Chakchod_billiii (@chakchod) May 19, 2020

#BanTikTokInIndia TikTok Ratings and Positive Reviews Right Now: pic.twitter.com/2GtCzsgsBP — Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 19, 2020







tiktok rating dropped form 4.6 To 2.0 stars on Google playstore

*le Tik Tok Ceo#BanTikTokInIndia #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/LEWZjOWWCA — ɾαյԹմt 🚩 (@S1rajput4) May 19, 2020

#BanTikTokInIndia Most happiest person Right now is me. Tiktok rating is falling fast than my hair. Need to make it less than 2#BanTikTokInIndia pic.twitter.com/16y9ZknOrb — Ram Pratap (@RamPrat66511608) May 18, 2020







#BanTikTokInIndia

When you ask for 5 star rating n positive review ..

Tiktok : pic.twitter.com/tKu0xfPMv7

— आत्मनिर्भर Sherlock (@SarcasticRushi) May 19, 2020

TikTok's current rating on the Google Play store stands at 2.0, and at 4.2 on the Apple app store, at the time of writing this story.