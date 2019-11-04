Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Indians Want to Shift National Capital From Smog-Choked Delhi as Toxic Air Engulfs NCR

With traffic and daily life completely disrupted in the city and its satellite towns, many Indians were wondering if Delhi indeed deserves to be called the national capital in the first place.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indians Want to Shift National Capital From Smog-Choked Delhi as Toxic Air Engulfs NCR
With traffic and daily life completely disrupted in the city and its satellite towns, many Indians were wondering if Delhi indeed deserves to be called the national capital in the first place.

On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 500, which is still in the "severe" category. The average on Sunday was 494, which is the highest since November 2016, when the AQI reached a staggering 497.

Over the weekend and on Monday, Delhi-NCR lay enveloped in a thick layer of smog, with almost no visibility; the smoggy haze, which is rightly being called apocalyptic, caused schools to remain shut till Tuesday. In fact, this even prompted several people to say they wanted to move out of the city.

With traffic and daily life completely disrupted in the city and its satellite towns, many Indians were wondering if Delhi indeed deserves to be called the national capital in the first place. What most of them pointed out was the fact that this is not the first time Delhiites have been suffering owing to the pollution. Winters in Delhi have become practically synonymous with smog!

While some suggested cities like Nagpur, Bengaluru or Chennai as alternatives, others cited reasons for shifting the capital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram