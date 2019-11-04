Indians Want to Shift National Capital From Smog-Choked Delhi as Toxic Air Engulfs NCR
With traffic and daily life completely disrupted in the city and its satellite towns, many Indians were wondering if Delhi indeed deserves to be called the national capital in the first place.
With traffic and daily life completely disrupted in the city and its satellite towns, many Indians were wondering if Delhi indeed deserves to be called the national capital in the first place.
On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 500, which is still in the "severe" category. The average on Sunday was 494, which is the highest since November 2016, when the AQI reached a staggering 497.
Over the weekend and on Monday, Delhi-NCR lay enveloped in a thick layer of smog, with almost no visibility; the smoggy haze, which is rightly being called apocalyptic, caused schools to remain shut till Tuesday. In fact, this even prompted several people to say they wanted to move out of the city.
With traffic and daily life completely disrupted in the city and its satellite towns, many Indians were wondering if Delhi indeed deserves to be called the national capital in the first place. What most of them pointed out was the fact that this is not the first time Delhiites have been suffering owing to the pollution. Winters in Delhi have become practically synonymous with smog!
While some suggested cities like Nagpur, Bengaluru or Chennai as alternatives, others cited reasons for shifting the capital.
I feel soon India will need to shift it's capital. Delhi can't sustain this way.— Ram (@TheChakravartin) November 1, 2019
Time to shift the capital from Delhi to some other place, I guess.....— Siddhartha Shukla (@vishsa252) November 3, 2019
Shift the capital out of Delhi to somewhere in central India.— Hareesh (@NK_Hareesh) November 3, 2019
Delhi is toxic anyway. Sud shift capital now.— Carvaka Sun (@Pushyabhuti_) November 1, 2019
Shift the capital from Delhi and make it in Chattisgarh.— venkataraman (@nvraman65) November 2, 2019
It is time to shift the CAPITAL of India from Delhi to Bangalore or Chennai— Supban (@Supriyabandyop1) November 2, 2019
India should shift its capital from #Delhi to any city but not Delhi 🙏 #DelhiAirEmergency— 🐺 (@tAddict_) November 3, 2019
Why don’t they just shift the capital from Delhi to Daulatabad? #justasking #DelhiNCRPollution— Baba Pai Maayi 🚬 (@RateRepo) November 3, 2019
Shift the capital to south . How long we have to come to Delhi ! https://t.co/K1TWXFNoaR— swamilion (@swamilion) November 3, 2019
Will BJP shift capital of India from Delhi to Nagpur as Delhi is too polluted to live in? Just a question coming to empty mind😏— EC Editor برہان الدین (@MBQasmi) November 3, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shashi Tharoor Has Joined Netizens to Laugh at Delhi, Compare it to Cigarettes
- Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Birthday with Fans, Thanks Them for Making It Special
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video