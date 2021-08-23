CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Twitter Wants to Boycott Myntra for Old Anti-Hindu Poster it Didn't Even Make

In photo: The original post of Myntra was created by ScrollDroll in 2016 and posted on Twitter, featuring the Myntra logo.

Myntra, the e-commerce retail clothing company did not even create the poster which has been dubbed 'anti-Hindu.'

Nothing on the Internet is ever really lost. On Monday, the hashtag #BoycottMyntra and #UninstallMyntra starting trending on Twitter, mirroring the many times it’s happened in the past. But this time it is trending for the exact same reason it did in 2016 - for an ‘anti-Hindu’ poster it didn’t even make. The hashtag, which had surfaced after an agency ‘ScrollDroll’ had put out an advertisement for e-commerce shopping platform, Myntra showed an illustration based on a scene from the Mahabharata. In specific, it showed the disrobing of Draupadi episode and then trying to turn it into a selling point for Myntra, which is known for being a retailer of garments. The graphic showed Krishna looking for ‘extra long’ sarees on the Myntra app as Dushaasan disrobed Draupadi. While the advertisement was made for some perhaps, outstretched humour, it didn’t go down well with Indians then too - they had slammed the graphic for trivializing the scene from the Hindu epic, deeming it disrespectful to their religion.

Now, the advertisement has once again resurfaced, with people uninstalling the application for the same reason as 2016 - hurting Hindu sentiments.

Ironically, the e-commerce retail clothing company did not even create the poster which has been dubbed ‘anti-Hindu.’ Back in 2016, when it had gone viral for the same reasons, Myntra had put out a tweet explaining that neither did they create the advertisement nor did they endorse it in any way. In fact, in its statement, Myntra had mentioned that they would be “pursuing legal action against them for using our brand." They further explained that “This creative was done and posted by a third party (ScrollDroll) without our knowledge or approval."

The brand which created the poster, ‘ScrollDroll’ had also publically apologized, saying it had taken down the poster. They had also clarified that, “Myntra is nowhere associated with it directly or indirectly."

They also took the onus of the situation — Scroll Droll mentioned that the ad was created in February 2016 in their statement. They added that the graphic may have resurfaced due to Janmashtami then.

However, the ‘boycott’ which had started then, was already all over Twitter. And five years later, we can see the same thing being repeated once more. As on Monday morning, several people had already begun uninstalling the application, mentioning in their 1-sta reviews that the reason they were uninstalling was the ‘anti-Hindu’ sentiment.

Myntra however, is the first, or the only brand in recent times which has been at the receiving end of flak for anti-Hindu sentiments. Surf Excel, Tanishq, Kerala tourism and many more advertisements have also been called out for hurting religious sentiments. Myntra, however, maybe one of the only few which didn’t create, or is associated with the advertisement.

first published:August 23, 2021, 10:16 IST