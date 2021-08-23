Nothing on the Internet is ever really lost. On Monday, the hashtag #BoycottMyntra and #UninstallMyntra starting trending on Twitter, mirroring the many times it’s happened in the past. But this time it is trending for the exact same reason it did in 2016 - for an ‘anti-Hindu’ poster it didn’t even make. The hashtag, which had surfaced after an agency ‘ScrollDroll’ had put out an advertisement for e-commerce shopping platform, Myntra showed an illustration based on a scene from the Mahabharata. In specific, it showed the disrobing of Draupadi episode and then trying to turn it into a selling point for Myntra, which is known for being a retailer of garments. The graphic showed Krishna looking for ‘extra long’ sarees on the Myntra app as Dushaasan disrobed Draupadi. While the advertisement was made for some perhaps, outstretched humour, it didn’t go down well with Indians then too - they had slammed the graphic for trivializing the scene from the Hindu epic, deeming it disrespectful to their religion.

Now, the advertisement has once again resurfaced, with people uninstalling the application for the same reason as 2016 - hurting Hindu sentiments.

Now it's enough! Height of anti Hindu activities. They all have taken us and our religious sentiments for granted, & now it's time to show our potential to them .#BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/N9QDzySpj8— Shejal Joshi Bjp (@JoshiShejal) August 23, 2021

This is not an ad, it is a direct insult to Hinduism & Hindu’s everywhere. It’s time to send a message loud & clear: Anti-Hindu propaganda will no longer be met with passivity. It will be met with action. #BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/EThpeT0xrL— Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) August 22, 2021

A Gem from Myntra which may lead us to #BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/RB5f8eIUJp— Hindu Treasure (@HinduTreasure) August 23, 2021

Hindutva is here before you manifested and will be here after you exit.. Hindus are awakened today.. #BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/NQxbxjkco5— Eswar Ponnana (@EPonnana) August 23, 2021

Ironically, the e-commerce retail clothing company did not even create the poster which has been dubbed ‘anti-Hindu.’ Back in 2016, when it had gone viral for the same reasons, Myntra had put out a tweet explaining that neither did they create the advertisement nor did they endorse it in any way. In fact, in its statement, Myntra had mentioned that they would be “pursuing legal action against them for using our brand." They further explained that “This creative was done and posted by a third party (ScrollDroll) without our knowledge or approval."

We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this. https://t.co/EWyWUEsky5— Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

The brand which created the poster, ‘ScrollDroll’ had also publically apologized, saying it had taken down the poster. They had also clarified that, “Myntra is nowhere associated with it directly or indirectly."

We take up the responsibility of this artwork. Myntra is nowhere associated with it directly or indirectly. (2/2) https://t.co/2mYwpaWZhg— ScrollDroll (@ScrollDroll) August 25, 2016

They also took the onus of the situation — Scroll Droll mentioned that the ad was created in February 2016 in their statement. They added that the graphic may have resurfaced due to Janmashtami then.

We apologize and deeply regret if any of our artwork has hurt the sentiments of anyone.— ScrollDroll (@ScrollDroll) August 25, 2016

However, the ‘boycott’ which had started then, was already all over Twitter. And five years later, we can see the same thing being repeated once more. As on Monday morning, several people had already begun uninstalling the application, mentioning in their 1-sta reviews that the reason they were uninstalling was the ‘anti-Hindu’ sentiment.

Myntra however, is the first, or the only brand in recent times which has been at the receiving end of flak for anti-Hindu sentiments. Surf Excel, Tanishq, Kerala tourism and many more advertisements have also been called out for hurting religious sentiments. Myntra, however, maybe one of the only few which didn’t create, or is associated with the advertisement.

