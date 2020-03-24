Indians Welcome PM Modi's Country Lockdown Move, But Some Have Questions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that entire India will be under complete lockdown for the next 21 days starting from midnight tonight and urged Indians to forget even what stepping out feels like, or warned that the entire country will go back 21 years.

At present, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has crossed 500 which has compelled thirty-two states and union territories to impose a curfew so as to prevent people from stepping out of their homes and risking contagion.

As soon as news of the lockdown broke, social media was flooded with reactions.

While some praised the move by the Indian government and called it necessary to stop the virus from spreading, others had valid questions about what one should do if they didn't have enough essentials stocked up for twenty-one days.





Unprecedented, but necessary complete lockdown of India for 3 weeks by PM @narendramodi .We all need to fully support this #CurfewInIndia for our, our family's n the country's safety n well-being n to win this battle against #Corona ... #CoronavirusLockdown

— Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) March 24, 2020



Without doubt, this is what people anticipated ,wanted and are relieved to see it happen #21daysLockdown #CoronavirusLockdown #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia — Sakshi (@savisakshi) March 24, 2020









3 week nation wide lockdown in India. Very much needed but going by the past few days it's going to be a long long 3 weeks.

Let's defeat this virus. #CoronavirusLockdown

— Donny Donowitz FPL (@Fpl_Thebearjew) March 24, 2020



Complete lockdown for 21 days. This is really important to stop India from entering stage 3, because once that happens India is surely going to be Italy 2.0 #CoronavirusLockdown — Rahesha Sehgal (@rahesha2) March 24, 2020









21 days Lockdown all over India. Guys it's hard to accept but we have no other go it's regarding our life so please do stay at home it's not only for your safety it's also for others. Be serious and follow🙏 #CoronavirusLockdown #coronaupdatesindia #Corona #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/CSVGWfc0g2

— Reshmaa Kumar (@KumarReshmaa) March 24, 2020



Let's break the #coronavirus chain with a 21 days #NationalLockdown

Don't be selfish... Let's fight this by staying home🙏and save our own and others' lives. #CoronavirusLockdown — Rohit Ubhe (@RohitUbhe_) March 24, 2020



But not everyone is entirely convinced.





Entire India is lockdown for 21 days and it’s Very good decision by PM Modi Ji. But how will those people survive, who don’t have food stock and who don’t have money to survive for 21 days. It’s the decision taken without thinking properly like #NoteBandi only. #LockDownIndia!

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2020



Prime Minister @PMOIndia should have spoken of specific measures in place, if there are any, for essential supplies in the country-wide lockdown he has announced for 21 days at least. The omission is dereliction of duty. — Puja Mehra (@pujamehra) March 24, 2020



Some questioned whether essential services will be available during this time. However, PM Modi clearly mentioned in his speech that although Indians are encouraged to not step out, pharmacies, groceries and other services needed to sustain will be made available.



The lockdown has also triggered panic amongst people who are living far from their homes and families, like students, who may have been stranded without adequate supplies and aren't able to make it back home owing to the lockdown on domestic flights starting from March 24 midnight.



I m a college student and now i m traped in my room i do not have any facilities for food as its own officially lockdown please help me to reach my home. I am currently in Phagwara Punjab and i have to go Ambikapur Cg.

Please help me.I m hungry please help.#Cornonavirus #india — Nitesh Singh (@NiteshS20272074) March 24, 2020





