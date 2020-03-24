English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Indians Welcome PM Modi's Country Lockdown Move, But Some Have Questions

As soon as news of the lockdown broke, social media was flooded with reactions - mostly mixed.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that entire India will be under complete lockdown for the next 21 days starting from midnight tonight and urged Indians to forget even what stepping out feels like, or warned that the entire country will go back 21 years.

At present, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has crossed 500 which has compelled thirty-two states and union territories to impose a curfew so as to prevent people from stepping out of their homes and risking contagion.

As soon as news of the lockdown broke, social media was flooded with reactions.

While some praised the move by the Indian government and called it necessary to stop the virus from spreading, others had valid questions about what one should do if they didn't have enough essentials stocked up for twenty-one days.






But not everyone is entirely convinced.


Some questioned whether essential services will be available during this time. However, PM Modi clearly mentioned in his speech that although Indians are encouraged to not step out, pharmacies, groceries and other services needed to sustain will be made available.


The lockdown has also triggered panic amongst people who are living far from their homes and families, like students, who may have been stranded without adequate supplies and aren't able to make it back home owing to the lockdown on domestic flights starting from March 24 midnight.



