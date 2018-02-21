Indians Won’t Even Answer SRK’s Call When They Are Showering, Shows Survey

If there’s one thing that all Indians would like to compete for – it would be a bathroom singing contest.That’s what a recent survey suggests.Racold, India’s largest manufacturer and provider of water heating solutions, conducted a survey to understand India’s shower habits. And the results weren’t surprising at all.The survey results showed that singing is the favourite activity of Indians when in the shower. There’s a preference over the numbers too. While 34 percent of the respondents prefer singing Bollywood songs, 18 percent would rather sing regional songs. Meanwhile, 12 percent of the respondents admitted to singing devotional songs, 25 percent of the respondents sing old classics, and 14 percent are just happy singing “Peeyo glassgull doodh”—aka, ad jingles.But what Indians really hate while they are in the shower is to be disturbed.The survey showed that no matter how long they take in the shower, they are desperately looking for ‘me time’. Almost 88 percent of the respondents said that they don’t like their shower time to be interrupted by anyone or anything. In fact, the private time during shower is so important that 34 percent of the respondents said that they won’t answer their phone even if Shah Rukh Khan calls.But you have to give it to them for being responsible. 36 percent of the respondents said that they would consider stepping out of the shower to answer an office-related call, while 52 percent of the respondents would answer a call from their friend.Last year, Netflix had said that Indians are a busy lot—so we were among the highest public “bingers in the world”. That is, because Indians don’t find enough time to ‘Netflix and chill’ in their private spaces, they watch an awful lot of television in public.Now clearly shower isn’t that. So, apparently, according to the survey, Indians guard that time with all that they can.“The act of taking a shower goes beyond just cleansing. It helps relax the mind and body after a stressful day. People often consider this to be their ‘me time’ and make the most of it either by planning their day, reflecting upon ideas or even just unwinding by singing to their favourite tune,” said Mr. V Ramnath, Managing Director, Ariston Thermo India Private Limited.