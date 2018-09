Indians Yelled Out ‘Jiju’ When Shoaib Malik Was Fielding and This is How He Responded

Wowww. This is our true love for our Pakistani Jiju @realshoaibmalik Whatever situation on the border between Ind-pak but we never forget to respect and welcome our relative. Specially in india Jija is the most respected person. @MirzaSania #INDvPAK #padosi pic.twitter.com/obIro6tBAp — ASHU (@ashutoshrocky) September 23, 2018

Jiju turns around and waves lmfao! https://t.co/dBv1QGjLEH — Nisarg Shah (@mrnisargshah) September 24, 2018

The most loved player in #PAKvIND high profile match was @realshoaibmalik. When he come to field near boundary Indian fans chanted ‘Jiju, Jiju’. pic.twitter.com/S1BNTtcbpa — Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) September 24, 2018

Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick ,let alone a pregnant one🙄Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 18, 2018

Pakistan's former captain Shoaib Malik has had a terrific Asia Cup with the bat so far.Malik, who pulled off a sensational victory against a spirited Afghanistan team on Friday, became the centre of attention when he consoled a teary-eyed Aftab Alam - whom he had hit for a six and a boundary to seal the victory with only 3 balls to spare.But even before his heart-felt gesture caught everyone's attention, it was his response to Indian fans during Afghanistan's batting that left everyone smiling.Married to champion tennis player Sania Mirza, the Pakistani all-rounder is fondly called the "son-in-law" of India. So when Malik was stationed near the boundary line, Indian fans took the opportunity to reach out to him and yelled, "Jiju ek baar idhar dekh (Jiju look here once)."To everyone's delight, Malik turned back and waved at the fans.Although the incident took place during Pakistan-Afghanistan match, the video only started circulating during India-Pakistan match on Sunday.Sania Mirza, on the other hand, has decided to stay away from social media because of the toxic comments and taunts that are often hurled at her on Twitter especially during India and Pakistan matches.Just before the first clash between the two nations, Mirza took to her Twitter account to announce her sabbatical.