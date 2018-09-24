Indians Yelled Out ‘Jiju’ When Shoaib Malik Was Fielding and This is How He Responded
The former Pakistan captain is in the news once again.
Image credits: @HashTagFaiq / Twitter
Malik, who pulled off a sensational victory against a spirited Afghanistan team on Friday, became the centre of attention when he consoled a teary-eyed Aftab Alam - whom he had hit for a six and a boundary to seal the victory with only 3 balls to spare.
But even before his heart-felt gesture caught everyone's attention, it was his response to Indian fans during Afghanistan's batting that left everyone smiling.
Married to champion tennis player Sania Mirza, the Pakistani all-rounder is fondly called the "son-in-law" of India. So when Malik was stationed near the boundary line, Indian fans took the opportunity to reach out to him and yelled, "Jiju ek baar idhar dekh (Jiju look here once)."
To everyone's delight, Malik turned back and waved at the fans.
Wtf indians pic.twitter.com/7YkGvVRrIz— Faiqqq (@HashTagFaiq) September 23, 2018
Although the incident took place during Pakistan-Afghanistan match, the video only started circulating during India-Pakistan match on Sunday.
Found this video somewhere , and it's sooo cute. @realshoaibmalik 's (Jiju's) reply to fans. @MirzaSania #INDvPAK #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/ZfmIYBvkgl— Bhawna (@bhawnakohli5) September 23, 2018
Wowww. This is our true love for our Pakistani Jiju @realshoaibmalik Whatever situation on the border between Ind-pak but we never forget to respect and welcome our relative. Specially in india Jija is the most respected person. @MirzaSania #INDvPAK #padosi pic.twitter.com/obIro6tBAp— ASHU (@ashutoshrocky) September 23, 2018
Jiju turns around and waves lmfao! https://t.co/dBv1QGjLEH— Nisarg Shah (@mrnisargshah) September 24, 2018
Ok.. That was nice.. #ShoaibMalik— Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) September 23, 2018
"Jeeju".. 😜 pic.twitter.com/5eZw2GQY7L
The most loved player in #PAKvIND high profile match was @realshoaibmalik. When he come to field near boundary Indian fans chanted ‘Jiju, Jiju’. pic.twitter.com/S1BNTtcbpa— Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) September 24, 2018
Sania Mirza, on the other hand, has decided to stay away from social media because of the toxic comments and taunts that are often hurled at her on Twitter especially during India and Pakistan matches.
Just before the first clash between the two nations, Mirza took to her Twitter account to announce her sabbatical.
Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick ,let alone a pregnant one🙄Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 18, 2018
Also Watch
-
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
11 Lions Have Died in Gir Forest in Past 11 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read