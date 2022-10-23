India's '19th Over Curse' Continues Against Pakistan as Desi Fans Mock Death Bowling With Memes

Arshdeep Singh had a phenomenal day with the ball in the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup contest on Sunday except for the 19th over. The young Indian pacer dismissed both openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in a close span as Pakistan were left reeling for 15/2 in under four overs after Rohit Sharma decided to field first. Shan Masood (52*) and Ifthikhar Ahmed (51) brought some stability to the innings but once Ahmed departed, wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Pakistan had mustered 135/7 in 18 overs when Arshdeep Singh was brought into the attack.

And… the 19th over curse continued for India as Singh leaked 14 runs off it. Shaheen Shah Afridi channelized his inner batter and smashed a six and four in the penultimate over. Pakistan marched towards a respectable total as Singh fails to hold his nerves in the 19th over. In the end, Pakistan set a tricky target of 160 on the board.

Cricket fans from India who have seen the Indian bowling suffer in the 19th over in recent times were quickly armed with memes to mock the ordinary death bowling delivered by their team.

Yeh 19th Over pic.twitter.com/3GDu8FQ1mR — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 23, 2022

Arshdeep was having a dream day but 19th over ka Shani zyada bhaari hai. #INDvPAK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2022

Indian bowlers in next match when Rohit Sharma asks “who will bowl the 19th over?” pic.twitter.com/MqBJgTswGQ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 23, 2022

19th over curse so bad for India even Shaheen Afridi scoring boundaries. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 23, 2022

Me checking score card after skipping 19th over pic.twitter.com/dHVsJNLoy8 — B🅰️rle-G (@Hero_Zumour) October 23, 2022

19th over ki kahani continues pic.twitter.com/6e8dv1ekir — best girl (@awkdipti) October 23, 2022

Even Shaheen Afridi hitting boundaries in 19th over #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vYvdSzSJ2q — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) October 23, 2022

India in 19th over in every T20I pic.twitter.com/6Xle2RiyPC — Mr Aak Thu ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ 3.1.0 (@RoflElon) October 23, 2022

The curse of 19th Over is back. pic.twitter.com/fAI5yHy1U6 — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, India got off to a shaky start after both the openers- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, were back in the hut within the first four overs. First, KL Rahul was beaten by Naseem Shah’s pace as he tried to play with soft hands and edged the ball to the stumps. Then, an excellent catch by Iftikar Ahmed saw Rohit Sharma depart for 4. Haris Rauf bagged the big wicket.

