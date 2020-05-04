BUZZ

3-MIN READ

India's First All-Girl Band 'Viva' Has Reunited in Lockdown to Bring Back Your Childhood Memories

Screenshot from video uploaded by anushkadisco on Instagram.

Immensely popular indipop band Viva that once comprised of Anushka Manchanda, Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, and Mahua Kamat is back to rock you again.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
Music has been a great companion for people to wade through the dark days of coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

It started with the Italians assembling in their balconies to sing folk and opera songs to lift the spirits high to fight COVID-19. Legendary band Pink Floyd began streaming free concerts to do away the lockdown blues. "Go corona go" became the corona anthem of India in the course. Heck, it even made Shah Rukh Khan ditch acting and pick up a mic to give a desi rendition of 'Bella Ciao'.

But what happens when your childhood nostalgia comes back to life to wake you up with 'Jaago Zara'? Doesn't ring a bell?

Believe it or not, Viva, India's first OG all-girl band has reunited after 15 years in the times of coronavirus to remind you that you aren't alone in this.

Anushka Manchanda, music producer and one of the members of Viva shared a rendition of 'Jaago Zara' on her Instagram on Sunday featuring popstars of the popular indi-pop band Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, to bring the good ol' memories of the past.

In a lengthy and heartfelt post, Manchanda wrote what the song meant for her.

"Jago Zara..my most favourite song of VIVA, an all girl band I was part of, my first step into the music industry.

Coming from rock n roll, the two years I spent with this indipop band were sometimes confusing, sometimes exhilirating, and most times just downright crazy!"

The artist also expressed gratitude towards fans for their support and dedicated the song to them.


"Its been so many years and so much has happened, and still today, people come up to me, to us all, to tell us what Viva meant to them. This video is for you, for every time you have thought of us, sent us messages, sung our songs and reached out to us to tell us how you feel," she wrote.

"Jago Zara is the sign of the times, and yet, it is timeless. For the downtrodden, the broken, the suppressed, the marginalised, sidelined, the outnumbered. For the ones that are asleep, unconscious, blinded, confused, hypnotised. For the ones that need strength, love, power, support..... Jago Zara! Savera Ho Gaya!" she concluded.

Keeping in mind the social distancing and lockdown restrictions, the popstars recorded the song from the confine of their homes.








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco) on


