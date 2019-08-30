India's First Sky Cycling Park At a Height of 9000 Feet In Manali to Open Soon

Cyclists are often spotted on roads and mountains enjoying the ride, while they pedal away to glory. Now, they will be spotted cycling through the skies of Himachal Pradesh. To boost tourism and give and an all new experience to visitors, Forest Department and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports joined hands and developed sky cycling park in Gulaba area near Manali.

The eco-friendly park, which is 350-metre long, is the first sky cycling park in the country.

The sky cycling path is at a height of 9,000 feet above sea level, news agency ANI quoted Neeraj Chadha, Division Forest Officer, Kullu, as saying.

The adventure sport, sky cycling, will be open to tourists in another fortnight.

This will give a fillip to tourism in Manali and visitors will get an enriching experience of adventure sports at this park. It will also help provide employment to locals.

People on social media are already excited to give the adventure sport, sky cycling, and a try. Here’s what they reacted:

Interesting! 😍 — Oindrila Majumdar (@oindrilaTSS) August 29, 2019

A user commented with a hilarious picture of an earlier incident when a man from Uttar Pradesh's Banda, Vipin Sahu, afraid of height, opted to for paragliding. He became an overnight sensation after his adventure video went viral on social media.

Considered to be one the most popular hill stations in the country, Manali in Himachal Pradesh is blessed with scenic beauty, lush green forests and gushing blue streams. People from various parts of the country and abroad, travel to Manali to get an experience of skiing and paragliding at Solang Valley.

One of the most scenic spots in Manali is Rohtang Pass. The snow-capped mountains lure not only nature lovers but also adventure seekers to experience mountain biking and skiing.

